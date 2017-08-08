Tuscan flair fills an 8,000-square-foot Cold Spring Harbor mansion featuring a Spanish tile roof, stucco walls and arches, and South American-crafted mahogany front doors. It is listed for $4.8 million.

“It’s something you might find in California or somewhere in the Mediterranean,” owner Scott Simon says of the six-bedroom, 4 1⁄2-bath home. “When we saw it, we just fell in love with it.”

A great room with 16-foot ceilings and mahogany millwork includes a 6-foot-tall limestone fireplace, double-height windows and doors to the 3.75-acre property.

“This is the room that sold me,” he says. “It’s just a wonderful space.”

A central hallway with radiant-heated limestone tile floors leads through the home to a 1,200-square-foot master suite. The en-suite bath has radiant heat, a marble tub, double sinks, water closets, showers and walk-in closets, while the master bedroom includes a fireplace, built-ins and views of a 2-year-old pool and patio.

The formal dining room seats 14 and opens to a Turkish travertine patio overlooking a flat, grassy acre. An adjacent eat-in kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and Wolf stove and oven includes a butler’s pantry, two sinks and an island.

Elsewhere on the first floor is a home office, a hallway wet bar and a wood-paneled den with a skylight and bookshelves. A sitting room includes a brick fireplace dating back to the home’s 1959 construction. There is also an attached three-car garage and a home gym. The basement contains a 4,000-bottle wine cellar.

In addition to the pool and the grassy lawn, a third landscaped area features stone walking paths and a koi pond, Simon says.

The home is listed with Elena D’Agostino and Joyce Mennella of Lucky to Live Here Realty.