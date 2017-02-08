This circa-1940 Colonial nestled in the hills of Northport Village features three levels of living space. It is listed for $499,000.
The three-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bath home on 0.18 acres echoes the style of some of the village’s older homes that date back to the 19th century, says listing agent Jim McKenna Sr. of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
“A lot of the ones from the 1800s are very vertical,” he says.
Visitors enter through the finished lower level, which contains a one-car attached garage, family room, laundry room and a bedroom and full bath. The second floor contains a living room that opens to a balcony looking down at the village.
An eat-in kitchen, which was added about two years ago, includes granite surfaces, stainless steel appliances and radiant heat along with a breakfast nook, McKenna says.
Upstairs, there is an en-suite master bedroom featuring a full bath with a skylight. A small third bedroom is also on that level.
The backyard features a deck. The home’s cesspool was replaced in 2013.
Total taxes are $4,425 and reduce to $3,632 with a STAR exemption.
