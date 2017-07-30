A 52.62-acre Calverton horse property listed for $2.95 million has a 4,889-square-foot manor house and equestrian facilities designed by a professional show-jumper, its listing agent says.
A 12-stall barn has electricity in every stall, wide hallways, a hot-wash stall, tack and feed rooms, a fly-spray system and an office, laundry and half-bath.
“The owner is a dressage rider, but this a general-purpose, perfect barn,” says Theodore Kruckel of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is listing the property with Kim Stevens.
The property includes an exhibition show ring, three paddocks, a day let-out barn and natural trails through flat terrain and a protected watershed.
There is a four-bedroom Postmodern-style home with four baths and two half-baths that includes a wraparound porch, vaulted foyer, family room/den with coffered ceilings and formal dining room.
Tile floors on the first level have radiant heat, including a large mudroom and eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances. An office features mahogany wood floors, Stevens says.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a recessed ceiling and walk-in closet and en suite junior master. Two additional bedrooms share a full bath. The first and second floors have laundry rooms.
Home systems include a generator and central air conditioning. A lower level with 9-foot ceilings has access to an attached three-car garage. About 1,200 square feet of unfinished living space above the garage has 18-foot ceilings.
