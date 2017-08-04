Home chefs couldn’t find a better kitchen than the one in this Northport home, which was used to film the PBS show “The Cooking Odyssey.” It is on the market for $580,000.
The owner of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape was the show’s producer, says listing agent Jean Marie Blissett of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The kitchen was built for the show, which ran for three seasons from 2013 to 2015 and explored the cuisine of Greece.
The kitchen has a Wolf double oven and range, separate induction cooktop and Sub-Zero refrigerator.
“It’s quite a beautiful kitchen and probably more than any everyday cook would need,” Blissett says.
The home also has sophisticated décor, including a dark accent wall surrounding the fireplace in the living room and several chandeliers.
