A home in Bay Shore that was originally the clubhouse for a nine-hole golf course is on the market for $879,000.

In the late 1890s, theater producer Richard Hyde built the golf course for his daughter, a prominent golfer, on the property, which sits between Montauk Highway and Great South Bay.

“She wasn’t able to play golf with men,” says listing agent Meg Smith of Meg Smith & Associates, who is co-listing the property with Lisa Smith.

During the Great Depression in the 1930s, the building and property were purchased by the family of the current owners, and they used to hold auctions of steer on the porch.

While the 4,000-square-foot farmhouse, now known as The Field House, has heat, it is not properly insulated, Smith says. The third generation of the family uses the house, which has the original locker room, for Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings.

The family has since sold much of the property surrounding the house, and it now holds a condominium complex called Sunscape. The future homeowner also would have access to the complex’s tennis court, pool and marina.