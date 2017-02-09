This 2,100-square-foot Tuscan-style home in Point Lookout on the market for $949,000 comes with an Italian-style brick courtyard.

The wisteria-flecked paved brick courtyard wraps around the side of the five-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bath home and is accessible from a first-floor den in the three-floor home, says listing agent Paul Gomez of Point Realty.

“It’s just like old-style Italy,” says Gomez, who is co-listing with Loretta Gomez.

Imported Italian tile is found throughout the residence. The third floor, which was the most recent to be updated in a series of ongoing renovations, features granite finishes as well. Wrought iron, wood ceilings and archways are recurring design themes.

The first floor features a den, two bedrooms, a full bath, an efficiency kitchen and a one-car attached garage. Three more bedrooms and a full bath are found on the second floor, which contains a living room with a fireplace, a dining room with water and beach views, and an eat-in kitchen.

A wrought-iron circular stairwell leads from the living room to the third floor, which Gomez says has the best views of the dunes and the oceans. The space is home to an additional family room with cathedral ceilings and an artist’s studio. Both feature skylights.

The home is equipped with central air conditioning and has two-zone heat.