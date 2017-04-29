An Orient home built in the 1980s with prefabricated construction received a chic makeover by the current owners, who have listed it for $950,000.
“It was really a plain Jane,” says Janet Markarian of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who sold the four-bedroom home to the current owners in 2012.
The sellers gutted and renovated the home inside and out, adding high-end amenities, including poured concrete countertops and a Viking range in the renovated kitchen and polished concrete floors in the finished basement. There is also a new natural gas furnace. Outside, they installed Alaskan yellow cedar siding and a 50-foot gunite pool with a bluestone surround.
It’s one of the few newer, contemporary homes in the area.
“It was an opportunity for people who are real modernists to build a modern home because they don’t have any constraints of historic preservation,” Markarian says.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.