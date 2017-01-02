Drive-in movie theaters are difficult to find on Long Island these days. But this Southampton home, listed for $4.75 million, will have its very own in the backyard.

“The way the property lays out, you drive to the back to get to the carport, and it’s the perfect setup to put a screen right on the back of that driveway area,” says Frank DeVito, the owner and builder of the four-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home. “It will be a retro drive-in movie where you stick your car in and watch the movie right on the big, high screen on the property.”

DeVito estimates that the movie screen will be about 12 to 14 feet wide and eight feet high, and the parking area, which will include drivable grass mats, will fit four cars or “however many you can squeeze in there.”

The 4,000-square-foot home, which is expected to be completed in February, will feature an open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling glass in the rear of the house.

“The minute you walk in the front door, you see through the house and out to the backyard,” DeVito says. “It’s a house of glass.”

The house, with smart home technology, will feature wide plank white Siberian oak floors. Glass doors off the living room of the house will open to an outdoor living area that will feature an exterior television setup, a firepit and outdoor ceiling heaters. The master bedroom will also feature a covered outdoor area.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The 0.51-acre property will have multiple firepits, an outdoor shower and a heated gunite saltwater pool and cabana with a cascading waterfall.

“Even if you sat at the pool or on the rear deck or off the master bedroom,” DeVito says, “you can actually watch the movie from up there, too.”

The property is listed with Vincent Horcasitas and Bonnie Bowden of Saunders & Associates.