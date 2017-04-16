Shipwrights built this approximately 8,100-square-foot home in Westhampton Beach around 1870. It is listed for $4.3 million.
Nautically minded woodworking, which includes exposed ceiling beams and a double-Dutch front door that opens to a winding semicircular staircase, coexists with central air-conditioning, updated bathrooms and a modern kitchen, says listing agent Shaunagh Byrne of Brown Harris Stevens. She is co-listing with Jean Curran.
Most Popular
“It’s been meticulously maintained, and it has all of the amenities of a 21st century property,” Byrne says of the eight-bedroom home with five full baths and two half-baths on two acres.
A semicircular driveway leads to a brick, pergola-covered front patio. Inside, a living room with 12-foot ceilings shares a double-sided fireplace with a wood-paneled office. The formal dining room also has a fireplace.
An updated barn contains a media room, powder room and laundry on the first floor and two bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill full bath upstairs. The ground level is linked by a breezeway.
A gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances has a high-end stove with six burners, a griddle grill, a double oven and a professional-grade hood. The kitchen opens through sliding doors to a rear brick patio.
Upstairs, the master bedroom has a mahogany balcony, walk-in closets and a full bath with a soaking tub, a double vanity and a marble shower. There is also a junior master suite and two bedrooms that share a bath. Third-floor living space includes peekaboo water views, two bedrooms, a full bath and a playroom/den.
The property includes a free-form heated gunite pool, a sprinkler system and an all-weather tennis and basketball court. Specimen plantings include a century-old chestnut tree; the grounds include spacious lawns, high perimeter hedges and more than 10,000 daffodil bulbs, Byrne says.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.