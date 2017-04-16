Shipwrights built this approximately 8,100-square-foot home in Westhampton Beach around 1870. It is listed for $4.3 million.

Nautically minded woodworking, which includes exposed ceiling beams and a double-Dutch front door that opens to a winding semicircular staircase, coexists with central air-conditioning, updated bathrooms and a modern kitchen, says listing agent Shaunagh Byrne of Brown Harris Stevens. She is co-listing with Jean Curran.

“It’s been meticulously maintained, and it has all of the amenities of a 21st century property,” Byrne says of the eight-bedroom home with five full baths and two half-baths on two acres.

A semicircular driveway leads to a brick, pergola-covered front patio. Inside, a living room with 12-foot ceilings shares a double-sided fireplace with a wood-paneled office. The formal dining room also has a fireplace.

An updated barn contains a media room, powder room and laundry on the first floor and two bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill full bath upstairs. The ground level is linked by a breezeway.

Real EstatePeek inside LI's most lavish homes

A gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances has a high-end stove with six burners, a griddle grill, a double oven and a professional-grade hood. The kitchen opens through sliding doors to a rear brick patio.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a mahogany balcony, walk-in closets and a full bath with a soaking tub, a double vanity and a marble shower. There is also a junior master suite and two bedrooms that share a bath. Third-floor living space includes peekaboo water views, two bedrooms, a full bath and a playroom/den.

The property includes a free-form heated gunite pool, a sprinkler system and an all-weather tennis and basketball court. Specimen plantings include a century-old chestnut tree; the grounds include spacious lawns, high perimeter hedges and more than 10,000 daffodil bulbs, Byrne says.