The circa-1909 Amagansett estate of Kitchen Classics tabletop store owner and philanthropist Jane Rivkin, widow of financial strategist Jack Rivkin, is on the market for $18 million, according to the real estate firm representing the property.

The blufftop home, which is south of Further Lane and near the Atlantic Double Dunes Preserve, offers a blend of “absolute privacy” while being a short distance from Amagansett Village and beaches, says listing agent Judi Desiderio of Town & Country Real Estate.

“It’s very rare to have privacy and convenience and this one has it,” she says.

Double gates open to a winding driveway, which leads to the seven-bedroom, 11.5-bath home nestled on 2.3 landscaped acres containing cutting gardens and herb gardens.

Several rooms feature exposed, rustic wood ceiling beams. Entertaining spaces are “understated, but generous in size,” Desiderio adds. There are multiple balconies and patios, and the main patio is partially covered by a large pergola.

Outdoor amenities include an in-ground heated pool and a pool house with a pergola. There is room to add a tennis court.

Jack Rivkin, who died in October, was the chief executive and chief investment strategist at Altegris Advisors and began his career in the research department of Shearson Lehman Brothers. He and wife, Jane, who owned Kitchen Classics stores in Bridgehampton and East Hampton, bought the 6,500-square-foot home from Tahitian “Pearl King” Salvador Assael in 2010.