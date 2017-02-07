Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer once spent a weekend at this Amagansett house. Well, sort of.

The exterior of the oceanfront home, listed for $8.75 million, was used in a 1994 episode of the hit television show “Seinfeld.” In the episode, called “The Hamptons,” the gang takes a getaway to the East End home of friends who they come to find have an “ugly baby.”

The episode included multiple shots of the side of the house with the main entry, which was originally on the left side of the home, says Jackie Dunphy of The Corcoran Group. The house underwent a renovation and expansion in 2005, moving the main entry to the front of the home.

The 1.37-acre property, with 228 feet of beachfront, also includes a pool.

The home, which also made a cameo in the 1998 movie “Deep Impact,” offers four bedrooms and 4 1⁄2 bathrooms. The chef’s kitchen includes dual refrigerators, ovens and dishwashers, and opens to a sitting area with a fireplace. The open floor plan includes a dining area and living room, also with a fireplace. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors open to a wraparound deck overlooking the ocean.

Incorporated into the house is a three-level bunker with a basement bomb shelter that was masked as a cottage and used by coast guards to monitor the sky and sea during World War II, Dunphy says.

Stairs off the kitchen lead down to the bomb shelter, which Dunphy says features the original metal doors. The main floor of the bunker is now a den area. The upper level of the bunker, which like the level below is adorned in wall-to-wall awning-style windows, has been converted into the master bedroom closet.

“It’s probably one of the only master-bedroom closets in the world with an ocean view,” Dunphy said.