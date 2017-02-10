The house that inspired “The Amityville Horror” book and movies has sold for $605,000, more than $200,000 less than its asking price, according to real estate records.

The sale of the 1927 Dutch Colonial closed Feb. 9 during the snowstorm, documentation shows.

Jerry O’Neill of Coldwell Banker Harbor Light, who listed the property, declined to comment. The buyers could not be reached.

The home came on the market in June for $850,000. The seller bought the home in 2010 for $950,000. At the time, it had been listed for $1.15 million.

The 0.27-acre lot comes with a boathouse and boat slip on the Amityville River. The 5,000-square-foot home comes with five bedrooms and 3 1⁄2-bathrooms. The restored home features period details such as oak floors and leaded glass, an exclusive tour given to Newsday revealed last year.

Tales of the house being haunting, told in books and movies, have turned the property into a stop for curiosity seekers.

Before the book “The Amityville Horror” was published in 1977 and the first of the films about the house was released in 1979, Ronald DeFeo Jr., then 23, shot and killed his parents and four younger siblings as they slept. He is serving 25 years to life at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in upstate Dutchess County.