This circa-1830 farmhouse in Aquebogue blends the charm of yesteryear with the energy-efficient conveniences of today, says its listing agent. It is priced at $489,000.
The three-bedroom, 1.5-bath residence set on a half-acre was fully renovated about four years ago, resulting in new bathrooms, windows and wood floors on the first floor, says listing agent Erica Guja of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. New energy-efficient appliances and systems, including an Energy Star stove, a pair of dishwashers, a washer and dryer and a smartphone-programmable thermostat, were also added.
The home’s two brick fireplaces and second-floor wood floors are original, says Guja.
“It still feels true to an antique home,” she says.
The 2,400-square-foot residence includes a living room, a formal dining room with one of the fireplaces and an eat-in kitchen with wood cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and a fireplace.
Upstairs, there are the three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The largest of the bedrooms is big enough for three beds.
A three-car detached garage is another original feature. It previously was a barn, Guja says. The property, which abuts a farm, includes in-ground sprinklers, a firepit and room to add a pool.
