Before Inauguration Day comes Auction Day. The Jamaica Estates home where President-elect Donald Trump first lived is finally set to be auctioned off.

The deadline for sealed bids on the five-bedroom Tudor home at 85-15 Wareham Place, the address listed on Trump’s birth certificate, is 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Misha Haghani, the principal of Paramount Realty USA, the firm handling the auction, has maintained that interest in the home has been significant and its worth difficult to determine because of the intangible value associated with the house.

Haghani declined to say how many bids have been placed on the home. The owner, he said, will have a few days to consider the bids.

The home, which was listed on the market in July for $1.65 million, was originally scheduled to be auctioned in October. Media attention generated interest in the home, which led to the original owners’ postponing the auction. A deed from the New York City Department of Finance shows the house was then sold in December for $1,390,500 to Wareham Holdings LLC, which lists the sole member as Michael Davis, a real estate investor.

Haghani said in December when the auction date was announced that Davis “believes there was no premium paid for the home and the auction will help him realize that full market price.”

The home — built in 1940 by Trump’s father, Fred, who was a developer — includes an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and 4 1⁄2 bathrooms. The 3,600-square-foot home, with a full finished basement, also features a two-car garage.

Trump, who will be inaugurated on Friday in Washington D.C., lived in the house until he was 4, so bidders have the rare opportunity to buy the home where the president of the United States very well may have said his first word, taken his first step, or even had his first haircut on what has since become a rather infamous mane.

“Trump is the 45th president, so there are only 45 childhood homes of U.S. presidents,” Haghani said. “So it’s obviously very unique.”