This modern, beachy three-bedroom, 3.5-bath home in Bay Shore with views of the Great South Bay and the Fire Island lighthouse is listed for $825,000.

The house, set on a third of an acre, is located in a neighborhood that owner Courtney Tierney describes as “a kid’s paradise.”

“We had at the time two kids and we had stayed with my husband’s parents, who live the street over,” Tierney says of the home, which is near Walker Beach and the Bay Shore Yacht Club. “There were a lot of kids in the neighborhood, and they have a sweet little park, a small little beach, a playground just across from the property.”

There’s plenty to love inside the 2,850-square-foot home as well, which Tierney and her husband, John, completed in 2010 on the foundation of a 1925 Tudor. The focal point of the home is an eat-in kitchen designed with input from “Kitchen for Cooks” author Deborah Pratt, which boasts a 10-foot island with a double-door refrigerator on the end for maximum meal-prep efficiency.

To the right of the kitchen, the dining room leads into a sunroom with views of the property, the living room and, down the hall, a study and a half-bath. On the portside of the kitchen, there is a children’s playroom and a full bathroom with a stand-up shower.

Upstairs, a master-bedroom suite designed by interior decorator Sarah Barrett of Elemental Interiors — a protégé of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” interior designer Thom Filica — is “like a hotel suite” and has sitting and dressing areas, a full bath, a balcony, Tierney says. A staircase in the master suite leads to the attic, which opens to a third-floor deck.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“She really put a lot of effort into our house and I felt like she did it in a special way,” Courtney says of Barrett, who designed the remainder of the home.

Environmentally friendly features include a geothermal water heater, cellulose insulation throughout the home and a programmable thermostat. A 1.5-car detached garage, which was redone in 2014, has heat and air conditioning.

The listing agent is Matthew Classie of Eric G. Ramsay Associates.