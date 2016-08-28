If you’ve always wanted a home in the Hamptons or on the North Fork, recent data suggest that now might be a good time to buy: According to a market report by Town & Country Real Estate, prices were down on both the north and south forks of Long Island’s East End in the second quarter compared with a year earlier. The median home sales price fell 9.2 percent in the Hamptons, from $1.1 million in 2015 to $999,000 in 2016. And for the North Fork, Town & Country reported a 14.39 percent decrease in the median sales price, from $528,000 to $452,000. Wondering where to buy? In this installment of Newsday’s Best Places to Live series, we explore five great communities on the East End of Long Island. Whether you’re seeking family-friendly fun, a social scene, a quiet getaway, luxurious living or a bargain beach house, the area has a community worth committing to. (To vote for your favorite Long Island community, send an email to realestate@newsday.com.)

If you want family-friendly fun try Hampton Bays (Credit: Johnny MIlano) (Credit: Johnny MIlano) The Hamptons may be best known for ocean beaches, but safety-minded parents of young children may prefer the calmer waters of the three bays surrounding Hampton Bays, a hamlet in the Town of Southampton. Meschutt Beach County Park in Hampton Bays is a family favorite for its playground, supervised swimming in Great Peconic Bay and mercifully manageable size. And once the kids are old enough to brave the ocean, they can use any town beach, including Ponquogue Beach, which is within the hamlet. Hampton Bays is one of the few spots on the East End with homes priced for entry-level buyers. In a recent search of hreo.com, there were 119 homes listed for sale in Hampton Bays. Prices ranged from $219,000 for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom waterfront co-op to $4.995 million for seven-bedroom, 3 ½-bathroom house on a 9-acre estate.

(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) This six-bedroom, two-bathroom house on a 0.43-acre lot features an inground pool. The property is listed in August 2016 for $799,000. The property includes deeded access to a private beach and mooring rights on Shinnecock Bay. It’s listed with Constance Porto of Douglas Elliman’s Hampton Bays office, 917-731-4317.

Also try Greenport (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) This charming waterfront village where a restored antique carousel, sweet shops and ice cream parlors promise quintessential summer fun. Home prices here range from $139,000 to $2.695 million.

If you want to be seen, try East Hampton (Credit: Societyallure.com/Rob Rich) (Credit: Societyallure.com/Rob Rich) Buyers who love a social scene will feel right at home in East Hampton. The village’s trendy night spots, chic shops and exclusive beaches have attracted a lengthy list of luminaries — so if you relish the idea of having a chance celebrity encounter, buying a home here will significantly up your odds. For instance, actor Ethan Hawke, musician Billy Joel and actress Emily Mortimer have all been spotted recentlydining at Nick & Toni’s. In a recent search of hreo.com, there were 854 homes for sale in East Hampton. Home prices ranged from $365,000 for a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage on a 0.25-acre lot to $54.995 million for a seven-bedroom, six-bathroom home on three contiguous parcels making up a 4.44-acre lakefront estate.

(Credit: Brown Harris Stevens) (Credit: Brown Harris Stevens) This 2.5-acre property listed for $2.5 million borders more than 25 acres of preserved land. The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Postmodern features a master suite with private access to a gunite pool. The home is listed with Karen A. Benvenuto, 631-324-3111, and Joni Selman, 631-731-2558, of Brown Harris Stevens.

Also try Montauk (Credit: Doug Kuntz) (Credit: Doug Kuntz) This is where the night life is famous (and, in recent summers, infamous). You might rub elbows with Hollywood elite types like Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore, who own homes here, or Leonardo DiCaprio, who was spotted shopping and noshing around town with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Nina Agdal, according to multiple media reports. Home prices range from $189,000 to $55 million.

Beach lover on a budget? Try Flanders (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) All but one of the Flanders homes listed for sale are priced under $1 million, a bargain compared with some other parts of the East End. The highest-priced listing in the hamlet is $1.595 million for a whopping 40-acre property with a four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home and additional structures. Natural scenery and numerous nearby parks make Flanders a favorite among outdoorsy types. Though the hamlet is not on the ocean, Flanders homeowners can still get a resident parking permit for ocean beaches throughout the Town of Southampton. In a recent search of hreo.com, home prices in Flanders ranged from $229,000 for a one-bedroom bungalow to $1.595 million for a four-bedroom lakefront Contemporary.

$460,000 in Flanders (Credit: Town and Country Real Estate) (Credit: Town and Country Real Estate) This three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Contemporary listed for $460,000 features a loft and a great room. The 2,097-square-foot home is on a 0.92-acre lot next to preserved land. Its location in the Town of Southampton grants the homeowner access to town beaches and parks. The home is listed with Aaron Sacks, 631-871-9512, of Town & Country Real Estate.

Also try Westhampton (Credit: Veronique Louis) (Credit: Veronique Louis) This is where 66 of the 236 homes on the market are listed at less than $1 million. Prices range from $45,000 for a mobile home to $16.75 million for a nine-bedroom waterfront estate.

If you like to slow down and savor life, try Cutchogue (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) If the South Fork scene is, well, not your scene, pretty Cutchogue is the perfect summer tonic. It’s impossible not to be lulled by the relaxing rural charm of this 10.2-square-mile waterfront hamlet, lush with farmland and vineyards. The hamlet is in the Town of Southold along the northern shores of the Peconic River and Cutchogue Harbor on Little Peconic Bay. There were 29 homes for sale in Cutchogue in a recent search of hreo.com. Prices ranged from $360,000 for a three-bedroom, one-bathroom farmhouse on a 0.4-acre lot to $19.5 million for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom 99.99-acre waterfront estate on Long Island Sound.

$1.298 million in Cutchogue (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty) This three-bedroom, three-bathroom waterfront farmhouse listed for $1.298 million features views of Wunneweta Lagoon from almost every room. It’s situated on a landscaped 0.87-acre lot with its own dock. The home is listed with Patricia Cosmadelis of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-433-1793.

Also try Mattituck (Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) This bucolic North Fork community where locals say friendly chitchat at the post office is the center of their social scene. Prices on hreo.com ranged from $339,000 to $6,995,888.

If the sky’s the limit, try Sagaponack (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) There’s Hamptons rich — and then there’s Sagaponack rich. The 4.7-square-mile oceanfront village, with its tiny business district and massive homes, earned the distinction of being the most expensive residential ZIP code in the country in 2015, with a median sales price of $8.5 million, according to data from real estate website PropertyShark. That’s more than eight times the 2015 median home price for the Hamptons overall, which was a far-from-frugal $997,000, according to a Town & Country market report. In a recent search, there were 101 homes listed for sale in Sagaponack, including nine listed for $20 million or higher. Prices ranged from $1.295 million for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape on a 1.14-acre lot to $59.9 million for a 15.9-acre compound where planned new construction will include a home, a guesthouse and a recreational pavilion.

(Credit: Town and Country Real Estate/Dana Marbella Casale) (Credit: Town and Country Real Estate/Dana Marbella Casale) This six-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home listed for $15.9 million comes fully furnished and features ocean views. The 1.6-acre property includes a tennis court, a heated pool and a spa, as well as a separate guesthouse. The home is listed exclusively with Gene Stilwell, 516-641-3755, and Judi Desiderio, 631-324-8080, of Town & Country Real Estate’s East Hampton office.