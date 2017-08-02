A bluff-top five-bedroom, 6 1⁄2 -bath Modern beach house in East Hampton designed by Barnes Coy Architects to capture water views is on the marker for $5.995 million.
The 5,000-square-foot home’s open floor plan boasts a wall of Fleetwood sliding glass doors that wrap the living room, dining room and kitchen in floor-to-ceiling glass.
“The views are absolutely unparalleled and stretch 180 degrees giving you both sunrise and sunset views over Gardiner’s Bay and Gardiner’s Island beyond,” says listing agent Bryan Midlam of Compass Real Estate.
A double-height glass entry flows into the open plan with a modern stone fireplace in the living-dining room. The stainless steel kitchen includes a breakfast nook, high-end appliances and Italian Poliform cabinets and countertops. The first floor also includes two bedroom suites.
Upstairs, three bedroom suites have balconies, including a master suite with a fireplace, wall of windows with bay views and en-suite bath with a soaking tub, glass shower and double vanity. Porcelanosa ceramic wave tiles, porcelain floors and polished nickel finishes are found throughout the home, which includes a finished basement.
A heated gunite pool on the 0.78-acre parcel is nestled amid grassy lawns and plantings of heavy metal switch grass and morning light silver grass. The hedge-lined dining deck steps down to the waterfront. The private Clearwater Beach Association and marina are nearby.
