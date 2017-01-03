Bravo’s latest reality show has a familiar setting on the East End — and a set that’s currently available for rent this summer for $165,000, magnums of rosé not included.
“Summer House,” which follows nine friends renting the house in Montauk, premiers at 10 p.m. Jan. 16. The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house on Napeague Harbor used for the show features surround sound throughout and has an infinity pool.
Aside from the full six-figure Memorial Day to Labor Day rental, the home is also available in June for $45,000, July for $65,000, August through Labor Day for $80,000, July through Labor Day for $135,000 or June and July for $110,000.
