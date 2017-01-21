It will now cost a little more to be king or queen of the Brookhaven castle.

On and off the market since 2014, the four-bedroom house on 9.7 acres recently got a new listing agent and a new price tag of $1.1 million.

Since first hitting the market in June 2014, the price has ranged from a high of $1.995 million in March 2015 to a low of $871,000 in November 2016, according to the real estate website Zillow. It was most recently listed for $925,000 in December.

“It’s a very niche market,” says the home’s new listing agent, George Scarpias of Coach Realtors. “The whole game plan in doing it at $1.1 million is because it’s really an elite property. It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity to have a castle. Sometimes people feel that things are too cheap, and they shy away from that.”

The 1990 home — which belongs to Matt Demar, a rapper and former DJ by the name of Kid Panic — has been featured on television and music videos. Demar bought the house in 2009 and refurbished it, adding 11-foot ceilings throughout the house and a master wing on the second floor that overlooks Bellport Bay.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot house, with 2-1/2 bathrooms, includes a grand entry foyer with dual staircases and 30-foot ceilings with a chandelier. Off the foyer is a pub room with a 15-foot mahogany bar. French doors and oversized windows are featured in both the living room and the marble kitchen, which also has a center island, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Marble tile floors run through much of the house, including the dining room. The master suite includes a roughly 14-by-12-foot walk-in closet, a balcony and a bathroom with a marble bath.

The home, constructed of stone imported mostly from Italy, includes a two-car garage and is located on a gated property. The taxes are $23,010.

“It’s going to be for somebody who wants complete privacy,” Scarpias says.