THE SCOOP There’s a reason Centereach is nicknamed “The Heart of Long Island,” says Kevin LaValle, a Town of Brookhaven council member and Centereach High School graduate.

Situated at the Island’s geographic center, Centereach is near major roadways and lots of shopping as well as beaches and hospitals.

“That makes Centereach a prime area to live,” LaValle says. “You have access to a lot of different things.”

Nicolls Road runs through the hamlet, as do shopping center-laden roadways such as Middle Country Road and Route 347, which runs along Centereach’s northern border.

LaValle says in terms of real estate development, Centereach is mostly built out, though the Town of Brookhaven is making efforts to redevelop vacant and blighted homes scattered throughout the community.

This Victorian, listed for $439,000 in January 2017, has four bedrooms. The price is considered a high-end purchase in Centereach.

“At this past town board meeting it was approved to take down a blighted home in the community that had been there for some years,” LaValle says. “Residents are generally very happy about that because they get tired of looking at some of the rundown homes.”

Housing styles most commonly found in the area include ranches and Colonials, says Rita Tsoukaris of Re/Max Integrity Leaders in Centereach. There are some newer developments, she says, but most homes in the community are more than 40 years old.

“I find that a lot of people feel the area is attractive because it is very centrally located,” Tsoukaris says.

Ocean State Job Lot, which sells household goods, apparel and other products, opened a new store in December at the site of the vacated Pathmark on Middle Country Road. Tsoukaris says attractions in the area include the Centereach Pool on Hawkins Road and Middle Country Library, which offers programs such as SAT-prep classes for students and crafts for seniors.

Hobbs Farm, the last farm in Centereach, is an all-volunteer operation that donates fresh produce to local food pantries.

This ranch, listed for $260,000 in January 2017, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is priced as a starter home for a first-time buyer in Centereach.

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES

There are no condos on the market.

SALES PRICES

This split-level, priced at $349,000 in January 2017, has three bedrooms. It is considered a trade-up purchase in Centereach.

Between Dec. 1, 2015, and Dec. 22, 2016, there were 227 home sales with a median sale price of $292,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $83,600 and the high was $559,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 170 home sales with a median sale price of $285,000. The price range was $80,000 to $555,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Centereach High School. In 2015, 41 percent of graduates earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation. That’s compared with 47 percent in 2014.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area 8.0 square miles

ZIP code 11720

Population 31,578

Median age 38.9

Median household income $94,432

Median home value $301,000*

LIRR to NYC From Ronkonkoma, 66-79 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $377

School district Middle Country and Three Village

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to mlsli.com

RECENTLY SOLD

$449,900

DAELL LANE After 282 days on the market, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial sold for $20,090 less than its asking price. The 1970 home, which was fully renovated, features a granite kitchen with custom wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances, a den with a stone fireplace and formal dining and living rooms. The master bedroom includes a full bathroom and walk-in closet. The 100-by-137-foot property includes a circular driveway. The taxes are $10,236.

$322,500

WEST COURT DRIVE This five-bedroom split-level sold for $6,500 less than its asking price after 41 days on the market. The 1958 home, with hardwood floors throughout, features two full bathrooms. The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Living rooms are featured on the first and second level. Situated in the dining room on the first level is a wet bar. A guest suite includes a private entrance. The 0.22-acre property boasts a partially finished basement. The taxes are $9,827.

$275,000

WOODLAND ROAD Originally listed for $299,990, this four-bedroom raised-ranch sold in December after 182 days on the market. The house, built in 1989, includes an eat-in kitchen with new flooring, a living room and three full bathrooms. A full finished basement features a living room, second room and outside entrance. The home includes a new central air-conditioning system. The 86-by-115-foot property boasts a deck in the backyard. The taxes are $8,842.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$260,000 This three-bedroom ranch features two full bathrooms, a living room-dining room combination and kitchen that opens to a 16-by-10-foot deck. There’s also a partially finished basement and one-car garage on the 80-by-100-foot property. Taxes: $8,897. Fred Grieve, Century 21 Castle RE Properties, 516-702-7393

Trade-Up

$349,000 This three-bedroom split-level offers a living room, family room, kitchen with Silestone counters and dining area with sliders. The 0.35-acre property also offers a partially finished basement. Taxes: $10,093. Rita Tsoukaris, Re/Max Integrity Leaders, 631-736-2000

High-End

$439,000 This four-bedroom Victorian includes a granite eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a family room with Italian tile wall and fireplace, and formal living and dining rooms. The 0.46-acre property includes a full basement and attached garage. Taxes: $15,032. Ann DeRosa, Talmage Trail Realty, 631-281-8600

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 68

Price range $179,000-$514,999

Tax range $2,947-$17,450