THE SCOOP While people in many communities take pride in where they live, East Meadow actually hosts an annual Pride Day, says Gary Hudes, a Town of Hempstead councilman.

“They invite everyone from the community to the town park and they have food and entertainment and all the organizations and businesses from the community there,” Hudes says.

East Meadow, he adds, is a diverse community and has a variety of attractions, including Eisenhower Park, a 930-acre site with three golf courses, an aquatic center and athletic fields.

Though Nassau Coliseum is on the other side of the Meadowbrook Parkway in neighboring Uniondale, the renovations at the arena have generated “hopes for entertainment, jobs and stores” for East Meadow residents, says Richard P. Krug, an associate broker at Century 21 American Homes and a longtime East Meadow resident. The new Coliseum is scheduled to open in April.

A Stew Leonard’s grocery store is expected to open in the East Meadow Mall near Front Street and Hempstead Turnpike by midyear, replacing the vacated Pathmark.

East Meadow homes include Capes, split-levels and ranches, Krug says. The area also offers several 55-and-over developments. With 34 homes on the market, Krug says that the inventory in East Meadow, usually 80 to 100 homes, is the lowest he has seen since he began selling real estate in the area in 1982.

East Meadow’s central location offers an easy commute to Manhattan and a short drive down the Meadowbrook to Lido Beach or down the Wantagh Parkway to Jones Beach. The area also includes Veterans Memorial Park and Speno Park.

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES There are eight condos on the market ranging in price from $399,999 to $525,000.

SALES PRICE From Dec. 1, 2015, to Dec. 22, 2016, 304 homes were sold at a median price of $442,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $220,00 and the high was $920,000. For that time period a year earlier, there were 290 home sales, with a median price of $427,250. The price range was $212,000 to $790,000.

SCHOOLS The district has two high schools. In 2015, 61 percent of graduates at East Meadow High School and 68 percent of those at W. Tresper Clarke High School earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation. That’s compared with 55 percent at East Meadow and 64 percent at Clarke in 2014.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 6.3 square miles

ZIP code 11554

Population 38,132

Median age 41.9

Median household income $94,214

Median home value $448,500*

LIRR to NYC From Hicksville, 39-52 minutes

at peak

Monthly ticket $287

School district East Meadow

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$633,000

FILLMORE ROAD After 190 days on the market, this four-bedroom Colonial sold for $106,000 less than its asking price. The 1950 home features a living room with hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bamboo flooring lines the second floor, including in the master bedroom, which has a walk-in closet. The 61-by-100-foot property has a detached two-car garage. The taxes are $11,976.

$538,000

ALBERT STREET This four-bedroom Colonial sold for $61,888 less than its asking price after 248 days on the market. The 1948 home, which was fully renovated, features a granite kitchen with cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area with sliding glass doors. The open floor plan includes a formal living and dining room. The master suite and two additional bedrooms are on the second floor. The 77-by-100-foot property’s basement has an outside entrance. The taxes are $12,903.

$435,000

ABERDEEN STREET Originally listed for $445,000, this three-bedroom ranch sold in November after 93 days on the market. Built in 1969, the home features an eat-in kitchen that opens to a formal dining room, a living room with hardwood floors and 1 1⁄2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a half bath. The 68-by-126-foot property also includes a stone patio in the backyard, an attached one-car garage and a full finished basement. The taxes are $11,008.

NOW FOR SALE

Starter

$429,000 This four-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape features an open floor plan with a granite kitchen stocked with stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass doors open to a covered patio. Taxes: $9,690. Richard P. Krug, Century 21 American Homes, 516-351-9973

Trade-up

$525,000 This three-bedroom, 2 1⁄2 -bathroom split-level boasts an updated eat-in kitchen with a skylight and a formal dining room with sliding glass doors. It has a one-car garage. Taxes: $9,257. Louise Pitlake, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-297-5260

High-end

$699,000 A five-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial offers a sunken den with a fireplace and sliding doors that open to a Trex deck. The property includes a two-car garage. Taxes: $13,728. Vincent Dilemme, Joseph Anthony & Associates, 516-597-5800

ON MULTIPLE LISTINGS

Number of houses 34

Price range $390,000-$929,000

Tax range $7,479-$16,135