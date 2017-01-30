THE SCOOP Hewlett has a little bit of everything that homebuyers are looking for, says Town of Hempstead councilman Anthony D’Esposito.

“It’s got close-knit community feeling, a great downtown business district that is growing every day, and access to parks, waterways and the city,” D’Esposito says. “I wouldn’t say it’s hidden, but it’s one of the gems in the Town of Hempstead.”

Within the past year, D’Esposito adds, all commuter parking fields along the railroad have been reconstructed with new paving and drainage, Victorian street lamps, LED lighting and brick paver walkways. There are also plans to repave the town roads in Hewlett off East Rockaway Road, he says.

The area features ranches, split-levels, Colonials and Contemporary homes, with prices ranging from around $400,000 to $1.5 million, says Sharon Love of V.I. Properties in Hewlett. More expensive homes, either on the waterfront or with more acreage, can be found in neighboring areas of “The Hewletts” such as Hewlett Harbor, Hewlett Neck and Hewlett Bay Park, she adds.

Hewlett — which is within the Five Towns area in southwest Nassau that also includes Woodmere, Lawrence, Inwood and Cedarhurst — is home to Grant Park. The 35-acre recreation and sports complex includes athletic fields and courts, picnic areas, jogging paths, a skating rink and a lake.

Situated about seven miles from John F. Kennedy Airport, Hewlett is also about a 15-minute drive from Atlantic Beach and Long Beach.

In Newsweek’s annual list of the top 500 high schools in the nation, which was last released in August 2016, George W. Hewlett High School was ranked 134th in the country, and fifth best on Long Island.

CONDOS

There is one condo on the market, for $549,000.

SALES PRICE

Between Jan. 1, 2016, and Jan. 20, 2017, there were 54 home sales with a median sale price of $517,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $250,000 and the high was $900,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 64 home sales with a median sale price of $460,750. The price range was $300,000 to $2,400,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend George W. Hewlett High School. In 2015, 60 percent of graduates earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 0.9 square miles

ZIP code 11557

Population 6,819

Median age 44.2

Median household income $106,235

Median home value $518,000*

LIRR to NYC 39-47 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $252

School district Hewlett-Woodmere

SOURCES: 2010 census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$880,000

WILLARD DRIVE After 134 days on the market, this four-bedroom ranch sold for $18,000 less than its asking price. The 1951 home, with 3 1⁄2 bathrooms, features a chef’s kitchen with dual Sub-Zero refrigerators, two dishwashers and double ovens. There’s also a living room with a stone wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, an office with a bathroom, and a master bedroom with a bathroom and walk-in closet. The 115-by-255-foot property includes a finished basement and an attached one-car garage. The taxes are $16,553.

$620,850

HERKIMER AVENUE This three-bedroom expanded Cape sold for $1,850 more than its asking price after 121 days on the market. The 1950 home, which features two full bathrooms, has a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen with granite countertops and a dining room with dual sliding glass doors that open to a multilevel deck. The 60-by-100-foot property also includes a full finished basement with a family room and bar, and an attached one-car garage. The taxes are $17,371.

$415,000

HEWLETT AVENUE Originally listed for $499,000, this three-bedroom Colonial sold in November after 318 days on the market. Built in 1926, the house features 1 1⁄2 bathrooms, an enclosed and heated porch, a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen. All three bedrooms are on the second floor, along with a full bathroom. The 50-by-100-foot property also includes a full basement and a detached one-car garage. The taxes are $9,464.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$499,000 This three-bedroom Colonial boasts two full bathrooms, a living room, a family room, an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. The 49-by-94-foot property also includes an attached one-car garage. The taxes are $14,975. Mary Or, Charles Rutenberg Realty, 516-765-0303

Trade-Up

$649,000 This Colonial includes five bedrooms, 2 1⁄2 bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace, an updated kitchen, a formal dining room and a den. The 50-by-123-foot property also offers a full basement and walk-up attic. Taxes: $21,028. Gil Shemtov, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-835-3333

High-End

$899,000 This four-bedroom Colonial features an eat-in kitchen, a family room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and a living room. The 60-by-124-foot property also has a full basement and a detached garage. Taxes: $17,909. Sharon Love, V.I. Properties, 516-791-1313

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 15

Price range $499,000-$929,000

Tax range $10,835-$26,150