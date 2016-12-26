THE SCOOP Despite development in the area, “Mount Sinai has maintained a lot of its original roots,” says Jane Bonner, a Town of Brookhaven councilwoman.

As for millennials with roots in Mount Sinai, she says, residents and the Civic Association have expressed interest in making sure they remain in the area, which already has 55-and-older communities such as Plymouth Estates and Woodridge Strathmore Terrace. Any future development in Mount Sinai will likely be geared to attracting millennials as opposed to planned retirement complexes, Bonner says.

The hamlet mainly consists of Colonials and Victorians, with some ranches and Postmoderns, says Dina Powers of Coach Realtors, a 30-year resident. With 60 houses currently on the market in Mount Sinai, Powers says the inventory is considerably lower in comparison to neighboring areas such as Port Jefferson Station (105) and Miller Place (86).

Historic homes and traces of Mount Sinai’s farming heritage remain. The North Shore waterfront hamlet features houses within the rolling terrain that overlooks Mount Sinai Harbor. Earlier this month, a $1.4 million paving project was completed on Shore Road and seven surrounding roads. Bonner says the project made streets safer and, with the installation of “bio-retention” areas to capture stormwater runoff, is improving water quality in the harbor and Long Island Sound.

Attractions include Cedar Beach, along the Sound, and Heritage Park, a 17-acre site that features a playground, walking path around the perimeter of the park, ballfields, an outdoor amphitheater and community center.

“It really is a destination-type park that is so incredibly popular that everyone wants one where they live now,” Bonner says.

Mount Sinai is also home to the Chandler Estate, which once was dotted with vacation cottages whose occasional residents included Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller in the 1950s.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are 26 condos on the market ranging in price from $224,000 to $998,000.

SALES PRICE

Between Dec. 1, 2015, and Dec. 13, 2016, there were 120 home sales with a median sale price of $420,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $115,000 and the high was $1,400,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 106 home sales with a median sale price of $393,750. The price range was $62,500 to $1,195,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Mount Sinai High School. In 2015, 70 percent of graduates earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation. That’s up from 66 percent in 2014.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area 6.0 square miles

ZIP code 11766

Population 12,118

Median age 41.9

Median household income $108,642

Median home value $427,499*

LIRR to NYC From Port Jefferson, 96-122 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $377

School district Mount Sinai

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,400,000

EAGLE LANDING After 85 days on the market, this four-bedroom Postmodern sold for $99,999 less than its asking price. The 2007 home, at 5,000 square feet, features a 22-foot-high foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen library and den. The basement, with 10-foot ceilings, boasts a gym, game room and copper bar. Balconies and a rooftop observation deck look out to the Mount Sinai Harbor. The 0.98-acre property also offers a heated saltwater pool. The taxes are $29,343.

$680,000

PINEHURST DRIVE This four-bedroom Postmodern sold for $19,000 less than its asking price after 116 days on the market. The 2005 home, in The Villages gated community, offers 4 1⁄2 bathrooms, a great room with a fireplace, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a sunroom, living room and dining room. The master suite boasts a private bath, fireplace and walk-in closet. The 0.23-acre property also includes an in-ground saltwater pool, attached two-car garage and full finished basement. The taxes are $15,625.

$390,000

HICKORY STREET Originally listed for $469,999, this four-bedroom Colonial sold in November after 553 days on the market. The home, built in 1970, offers two full bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a formal living room and dining room and den with fireplace and sliding glass doors. All four bedrooms are on the second level. A back deck overlooks an in-ground pool. The 1.04-acre property also includes an attached two-car garage and finished basement with bar. The taxes are $11,511.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$399,000 This three-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch includes a granite kitchen with cherrywood cabinets, a living room with fireplace, dining room and den. The 0.70-acre property boasts a full finished basement, two-car garage and in-ground pool. Taxes: $10,820. Jonathan Kaiser Fortune Realty of L.I., 631-320-0800

Trade-Up

$680,000 This four-bedroom, three-bathroom Victorian features a wraparound porch that leads to a 20-foot-high foyer. There’s a living room, dining room and kitchen that opens to a den. The 1.4-acre property has a 1 1⁄2 car garage and walkout basement with nine-foot ceilings. Ellen Rita Clous, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-527-7934

High-End

$1.35 million This beachfront four-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial includes an eat-in kitchen with Corian countertops and stainless steel appliances, formal living room with fireplace and den and dining room. The 0.85-acre property, with water views, also has a full basement and two-car garage. Taxes: $24,021. Dina Powers, Coach Realtors, 631-612-1954

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 60

Price range $239,990-$1.7 million

Tax range $4,710-$25,000