THE SCOOP When Mayor Paul Pontieri took office in Patchogue, he received some advice.

“As goes the downtown, goes the residents. And as goes the residents, goes the downtown,” Pontieri says. “Never make a decision on either without thinking of the other. That’s what our philosophy is.”

Which is why, since 2004, Pontieri says, there has been nearly $460 million worth of new construction in the village, including about 800 residential units. Most of those units, which even includes designated affordable housing for artists, are within walking distance of the downtown area.

“There has been a tremendous amount of growth,” says Pontieri, who adds that commercial space downtown is now near capacity. “You have to put people in your downtown, and our success in the village has been driven by that.”

The focus has been on building a family-based community, including kid-friendly events such as the Great South Bay Music Festival, Midnight on Main, which is a New Year’s Eve gathering, and Alive After Five, an annual summer street festival.

Pontieri says Patchogue is a stable community with property values that aren’t out of reach for young families. The village is known as a transportation hub with its train station, on the Montauk branch, and its ferry services to Fire Island and Watch Hill. With its walkability to waterfront parks and venues such as the Patchogue Theatre, Pontieri describes the village as “an easy place to live.”

Blue Point Brewery Co. is expected to move its headquarters from its current home on River Avenue in Patchogue to the Briarcliffe College building in the village. Briarcliffe is to close in 2018, which is when Pontieri expects the opening of the new brewery, which will include a restaurant. “It will be an attraction,” he says.

There are a multitude of housing styles in the area, including ranches, Colonials, Capes and Victorians, says Trudy Lauben of Coldwell Banker M & D Good Life in Patchogue. Prices, she says, range from starter homes for about $250,000 to homes that run as high as $500,000.

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES

There are 10 condos on the market, ranging in price from $239,009 to $539,000.

SALES PRICE

Between Dec. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2016, there were 294 home sales at a median price of $261,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $60,000 and the high was $580,000. During that time period a year earlier, 220 homes were sold, with a median price of $249,950. The price range then was $53,000 to $1.1 million.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Patchogue-Medford High School. In 2015, 37 percent of graduates earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation. That’s up from 35 percent in 2014.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area 2.3 square miles

ZIP code 11772

Population 11,798

Median age 37.3

Median household income $68,117

Median home value $265,000*

LIRR to NYC 83-107 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $377

School district Patchogue-Medford

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$525,000

SHORE ROAD After 246 days on the market, this four-bedroom Colonial sold for $74,000 less than its asking price. The 1960 lakefront home, with three full bathrooms, boasts a foyer with a curved staircase. In addition to a formal living room, there’s a den with a fireplace. The kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, leads to a formal dining room. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The 0.66-acre property, with water views, includes a full basement and two-car garage. The taxes are $22,651.

$415,000

RIVER AVENUE This four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2 bathroom duplex sold for $14,900 less than its asking piece after 88 days on the market. The 1920 home, which was fully renovated, includes a pair of two-bedroom units, each with a living room and a formal dining room. Both units feature an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a stone backsplash. The 70-by-100-foot property includes an unfinished basement. The taxes are $8,565.

$320,000

CENTRAL AVENUE Originally listed for $339,000, this three-bedroom Colonial sold in December after 218 days on the market. The home, built in 1940, has two full bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, a family room and an eat-in country kitchen. All three bedrooms are on the second level, along with a bathroom. The 0.13-acre property also includes a partly finished basement and a paver patio in the backyard. The taxes are $8,696.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$279,000 This three-bedroom ranch includes two full bathrooms, a living room, an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. The 0.22-acre property also boasts an attached garage. Taxes: $11,250. Leesa Byrnes, Leesa Byrnes Realty, 631-589-2000

Trade-Up

$349,900 This three-bedroom ranch, with two full bathrooms, features an open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, a family room and an eat-in kitchen. The 120-by-150-foot property includes a full basement. Taxes: $12,103. Trudy Lauben, Coldwell Banker M & D Good Life, 631-300-8374

High-End

$425,000 This five-bedroom, 2 1⁄2 bathroom Colonial offers an eat-in kitchen with a center island and butler’s pantry, a living room and den with fireplaces and a formal dining room. The 0.28-acre property also has a walk-up attic, partial basement and detached garage. Taxes: $14,351. Joann Gerena, Belzak and Bodkin Realty Corp, 631-495-1982

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 34

Price range $199,000-$575,000

Tax range $2,398-$16,453