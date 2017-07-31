THE SCOOP When thinking of Bohemia, the first thought that comes to mind is horses, says Steven Flotteron, a councilman for the Town of Islip. “Because of the larger lots in the area, a lot of horse lovers move to this community,” he says. “That’s probably one of the biggest assets that separates us from other hamlets and towns in Long Island.”

He adds that, even though Bohemia is suburban and mostly built out, the area has a bucolic feel because of its parcel sizes and old farmhouses.

New development could be coming to the outskirts of the hamlet. There has been a proposal to build apartments on the site of the former Island Hills Golf Club, which is just south of the Bohemia line in Sayville, says Suffolk County Legis. Bill Lindsay. Lindsay says that, according to the developer, the property would also include parkland.

“Hopefully, if it does get passed, it will bring more young professionals to our community,” Lindsay says.

The primary housing styles are ranches, high-ranches and Colonials with some Cape Cod styles mixed in, says Jason Majestic of Triple Crown Real Estate Associates in Bohemia.

“New construction over the last 10 or 15 years or so has also added a lot of postmodern Victorians,” Majestic says.

There are plans for various subdivision projects with ample lot sizes, he adds. Prices on single-family homes generally range from around $250,000 to more than $600,000, though Bohemia also offers condos and the Valley Forge Mobile Home Park, he adds.

Outside of a few neighborhood stores, many residents do their shopping on Sunrise and Veterans Memorial highways, Majestic says. Bohemia offers convenient transportation with Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ronkonkoma train station nearby.

Attractions in the area include the Bohemia County Equestrian Center and, along the western border of the hamlet, the nearly 3,500-acre Connetquot River State Park Preserve, which offers, among other activities, hiking paths, bridle trails and fishing sites. Near the preserve is the Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River. Not far from that is Timber Pointe Golf Course and Heckscher State Park.

For Bohemia residents, “it’s like a string of pearls having all these great parks,” Flotteron says. “Thousands and thousands of acres right in your backyard.”

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES

There are seven condos on the market ranging in price from $279,000 to $495,000.

SALES PRICE

Between July 1, 2016, and July 25, 2017, there were 96 home sales with a median sale price of $359,850, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $155,000 and the high was $770,000. During that period a year earlier there were 77 home sales with a median sale price of $346,000. The price range was $190,000 to $780,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Connetquot High School. In 2016, 60 percent of graduates earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation.

OTHER STATS

Town Islip

Area 8.7 square miles

ZIP code 11716

Population 10,180

Median age 42.5

Median household income $82,011

LIRR to NYC From Ronkonkoma, 69 to 87 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $391

School district Connetquot Central

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$480,000

LOCUST AVENUE This four-bedroom Colonial sold for $18,900 less than its asking price after 91 days on the market. The 1969 home, with 2 1⁄2 bathrooms, includes formal living and dining rooms and a family room with a fireplace and sliding glass doors that open to a three-season room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom includes a full bath. The 100-by-215-foot property — with a basement, attic and two-car garage — also includes a Trex deck and in-ground pool. The taxes are $13,057.

$390,000

BLAIR STREET After 101 days on the market, this three-bedroom ranch sold for $9,999 less than its asking price. The house, with two full bathrooms, was built in 1957. It includes an L-shaped living room and dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a Florida room. The master bedroom features an updated bathroom. The 100-by-209-foot property, with taxes of $10,775, also has an attached two-car garage, a back deck and above-ground pool.

$278,100

JULIA GOLDBACH AVENUE Originally listed for $268,000, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch sold in March after 66 days on the market. Hardwood floors run throughout the house, which was built in 1976. The home — with central air-conditioning and updated windows, roofing and siding — features a family room, an eat-in kitchen, a dining area, an attic and a full basement with a heating system. Taxes on the 50-by-200-foot horse property are $9,422.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$339,000 This three-bedroom Cape has two full bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen with French doors opening to a yard with an in-ground pool. The half-acre property also includes an attached one-car garage. Taxes: $8,143. Frank Schiele, Progressive Realty Group, 516-797-0700

Trade-up

$449,990 This four-bedroom Cape, with two full bathrooms, has a living room, dining room and granite kitchen with oak cabinetry. The 100-by-200-foot property, with a partial basement and attached two-car garage, also has an in-ground pool. Taxes: $10,299. Lisa Hendrickson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-478-1003

High-end

$539,999 This five-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial includes a living room, dining room, granite eat-in kitchen and expanded den with a fireplace. The 0.49-acre property includes a finished basement and two-car garage. Taxes: $12,155. Bryan Karp, Re/Max Eastern Properties, 516-384-0571

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 41

Price range $109,900 (mobile home) to $1.4 million

Tax range $819 (mobile home) to $18,348