THE SCOOP What Town of Huntington councilwoman Tracey A. Edwards says she loves about Commack is the area’s “patriotic and philanthropic spirit.”

Stone walkways outside Commack High School lead to a granite Sept. 11th memorial that includes a piece of steel from the World Trade Center. Inscribed on the memorial are the names of the six residents and alumni who were killed in the attacks. An annual ceremony is held at the site in remembrance.

The area also holds an annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraising event for cancer research. “Thousands of people from all over the community participate,” Edwards says.

Commack, she says, is also unusual in that it is divided between two towns, with 8.3 square miles in the Town of Smithtown and 3.7 square miles in the Town of Huntington.

“It’s a wonderfully diverse community, unique in terms of the different types of homes and landscapes,” Edwards says.

The Sept. 11 memorial at Commack High School. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan The Sept. 11 memorial at Commack High School. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Predominant housing styles in the area include split-levels, ranches and Colonials, says Kelley J. Taylor of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Taylor says that of the 61 homes currently on the market in Commack, two have been newly constructed. Prices in the area range from about $350,000 to more than $1 million.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“The school district is the main draw in Commack,” Taylor says. The district, she adds, offers an International Baccalaureate program, in which high school juniors and seniors can earn up to 36 college credits.

What makes Commack an attractive option for home buyers, says Smithtown Town Supervisor Patrick Vecchio, are “wonderful schools, the size of the properties are more than adequate and access to the LIE and other parkways.”

He adds that the area is largely developed, with little to no current residential development. In terms of commercial projects, the Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center on Commack Road, which Vecchio describes as a major asset to the community, underwent a recent expansion that added more than 38,000- square feet.

Commack is also home to Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve and the Hamlet Golf and Country Club, which is a private course.

CONDOS

There are seven condos on the market ranging in price from $349,000 to $879,900.

SALES PRICE

Between Jan. 1, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2017, there were 289 home sales with a median sale price of $440,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $206,000 and the high was $860,000. During that period a year earlier there were 242 home sales with a median sale price of $430,000. The price range was $205,000 to $962,500.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Commack High School. In 2015, 73 percent of graduates earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation. That’s compared with 78 percent in 2014.

OTHER STATS

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Town Smithtown (8.3 square miles), Huntington (3.7 square miles)

Area 12 square miles

ZIP code 11725

Population 36,124

Median age 43.0

Median household income $114,463

Median home value $450,000*

LIRR to NYC From Deer Park, 54-70 minutes at peak; from Kings Park, 67-82 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $338 (Deer Park); $377 (Kings Park)

School district Commack

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$600,000

SCHUYLER DRIVE This four-bedroom Colonial sold for its asking price after 101 days on the market. The 1960 home, with three full bathrooms, includes a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a center island. It opens to a dining room with a brick fireplace. The den features vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors that open to a paver patio. The master bedroom on the second level features a walk-in closet. The 0.25-acre property also includes a full finished basement and one-car garage. The taxes are $16,754.

$520,000

ARDEN LANE After 140 days on the market, this four-bedroom Colonial sold for $5,000 less than its asking price. The 1960 home includes two full bathrooms. Beyond the entry hall is an open floor plan that includes a formal living room, formal dining room, den and eat-in kitchen. Three bedrooms are situated on the second level, with an additional bedroom on the first floor. The 0.25-acre property also boasts a partially finished basement, an attached garage and a covered front patio. The taxes are $10,745.

$388,000

ELDER DRIVE Originally listed for $425,000, this three-bedroom split-level sold in January after 165 days on the market. The house, built in 1956, has two full bathrooms. The main level includes a living room, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen with a windowed breakfast nook. A family room includes a wood-burning fireplace and sliding glass doors to the back patio. The 0.28-acre property also features a partially finished basement. The taxes are $9,410.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$399,000 This three-bedroom split-level features two full bathrooms, a living room, an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. The 0.30-acre corner property also has an attached garage and a basement. Taxes: $10,693. Ronni Tranes, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-335-7601

Trade-Up

$559,000 This three-bedroom Colonial, with 2 1⁄2 bathrooms, includes a granite kitchen, a family room with a fireplace, a living room and a formal dining room. The half-acre lot boasts an attached garage. Taxes: $11,692. Susan Berk and Lori Schoen, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-769-5381, 516-532-2869

High-End

$765,000 This six-bedroom Colonial, renovated in 1995, includes a gourmet kitchen and vaulted ceilings. The half-acre property also boasts an in-ground pool with a hot tub, a full finished basement and a two-car garage. Taxes: $17,896. Kelley J. Taylor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-553-6923

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 60

Price range $259,000-$1,088,000

Tax range $8,448-$22,802