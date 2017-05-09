THE SCOOP With an infusion of younger residents and property lots that offer room for expansion, homes in Lawrence have been “reassessed in valuations, and the prices have tremendously skyrocketed in the last couple of years,” says village Mayor Alex Edelman.

He adds that many older two- and three-bedroom homes in Lawrence have been torn down and rebuilt into larger five- and six-bedroom homes, which would be difficult to do in other areas in Five Towns where houses are closer to one another.

“There is more physical space to expand on a house, and I think that’s what makes Lawrence attractive,” he says.

Edelman says the last major construction project in Lawrence was The Regency, which opened in 2013. The luxury condo building, with 138 units, was built on a four-acre lot once occupied by a school.

Lori Schlesinger, the owner-broker of Lori and Associates, LI Realty Inc., says housing styles in Lawrence are similar to that of the rest of the Five Towns area in southwest Nassau, which includes Hewlett, Woodmere, Inwood and Cedarhurst. Most common, she says, are Colonials, split-levels, ranches, high-ranches and expanded ranches.

“The homes have land, so you have grass and trees,” Schlesinger says. “Yet even though you’re in a country-style area, you are close to the Long Island Rail Road, you’re close to Cedarhurst shopping, and there are an enormous amount of homes of worship and that’s a big attraction here.”

She says prices in the area range from around $800,000 to $3.5 million, with many larger and more expensive homes situated in Back Lawrence, south of Ocean Avenue.

The area — which is close to Atlantic Beach (three miles), JFK Airport (eight miles) and Manhattan (20 miles) — also boasts the Lawrence Yacht and Country Club, the Rockaway Hunting Club, and the Rock Hall Museum, which is a pre-Revolutionary War home built in 1767.

CONDOS

There are five condos on the market ranging in price from $639,000 to $825,000.

SALES PRICE

Between April 1, 2016, and April 25, 2017, there were 38 home sales with a median sale price of $880,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $115,000 and the high was $2,900,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 32 home sales with a median sale price of $789,500. The price range was $230,000 to $2,126,500.

SCHOOLS

The district high school is Lawrence High School. Many students also go to private schools.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 3.8 square miles

ZIP code 11559

Population 6,483

Median age 37.3

Median household income $140,391

Median home value $922,500

LIRR to NYC 47-55 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $261

School district Lawrence

SOURCES: 2010 census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.15 million

CAUSEWAY ROAD After 147 days on the market, this three-bedroom expanded ranch sold for $49,000 less than its asking price. The 1946 home, with 4 1⁄2 bathrooms, includes a formal living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and den. The main level also includes a master suite with a full bathroom, and an additional bedroom en suite. The upper level boasts a bedroom and full bathroom. The 78-by-205-foot property, with taxes of $17,613, includes a finished basement and attached two-car garage.

$998,000

LORD AVENUE This two-story home, with seven bedrooms and 5 1⁄2 bathrooms, sold for $257,000 less than its asking price after 143 days on the market. The house, built in 1979 and renovated in 2013, features an open layout with a living room-dining room combination and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dual stoves and dishwashers. The master suite and two additional bedrooms are on the upper level. Four bedrooms are on the lower level, along with three bathrooms and a den. Taxes on the 58-by-137-foot property are $13,685.

$835,000

IVY LANE Originally listed for $949,000, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch sold in March after 116 days on the market. The main level of the home, which was built in 1964, includes an entry hall, living room, dining room and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an outside entrance. The 90-by-118-foot property, situated on a cul-de-sac, also includes a finished basement and an attached two-car garage. The taxes are $7,946.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$949,000 This five-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial includes a living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and den. The 70-by-114-foot property also has an attached two-car garage and unfinished basement. Taxes: $12,379. Lori Schlesinger, Lori and Associates, LI Realty, Inc., 516-791-8300

Trade-Up

$1.85 million This Colonial, with six bedrooms and 3 1⁄2 bathrooms, offers a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a granite kitchen and two dens. The 0.29-acre property also has a finished basement, garage and in-ground pool. Taxes: $14,397. Joan Hardoon, Five Town Homes Realty, 516-319-4482

High-End

$2.95 million This six-bedroom brick Colonial, with 7 1⁄2 bathrooms, features a chef’s kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, and six bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. The 0.56-acre property boasts a full finished basement and attached two-car garage. Taxes: $29,175. Michael Waldman, Milky Forst Properties, 917-683-2085

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 20

Price range $199,000-$3.489 million

Tax range $4,165-$37,618