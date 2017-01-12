THE SCOOP Mayor Jeffrey Pravato likes to call Massapequa Park the “All-American village.”

“We still have that quaintness of our downtown, our celebrations and all of our traditions,” he says.

To maintain its tradition of being a community of single-family homes, the village broadened its zoning definition of the word “family” in August. Massapequa Park now recognizes three types of families, including people living together who are married, related or adopted; up to three unrelated people living together; and groups of four or more people living together who meet certain criteria, including the appearance and structure of a family, shared cooking facilities, access to all parts of the residence, permanence and stability, Newsday reported.

“The motivation behind that,” says Pravato, a 23-year resident, “was we didn’t want people to start renting rooms. We’re very big on keeping our traditions of a one-family home.”

Pravato says home values in Massapequa Park, with a current median sales price of $429,500, are higher than they’ve ever been. He adds that the downtown area along Park Boulevard, with its eateries and mom-and-pop stores, is “hopping.”

With Capes, split-levels, ranches and Colonials, there is a variety of housing styles, says Kathy Ciavarella of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Prices range from starter homes around $400,000 to waterfront houses in the Bar Harbour section valued at about $1 million.

“The biggest problem with Massapequa Park is no one wants to leave,” Ciavarella says. “In terms of inventory, there is not a lot, and that’s the reason.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Massapequa Park — centered between Massapequa, North Massapequa and East Massapequa — offers quick access to the beach via the Wantagh State Parkway and an approximate one-hour train ride to Manhattan. The village also boasts Brady Park, Colleran Park and Mansfield Park.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There is one condo on the market, for $369,000.

SALES PRICE

Between Dec. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2016, there were 243 home sales with a median sale price of $430,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $225,000 and the high was $940,000. A year earlier, there were 186 home sales with a median sale price of $424,995. The price range was $230,000 to $1,090,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Massapequa High School. In 2015, 61 percent of graduates earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation. That’s compared with 63 percent in 2014.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area 2.2 square miles

ZIP code 11762

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Population 17,008

Median age 42.5

Median household income $110,845

Median home value $429,500*

LIRR to NYC 49-66 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $287

School district Massapequa

SOURCES: 2010 census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to mlsli.com

RECENTLY SOLD

$940,000

HARBOR LANE After 161 days on the market, this five-bedroom waterfront farm ranch sold for $35,000 less than its asking price. The 1970 home, with three full bathrooms, boasts an open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen and a breakfast area overlooking the water. There’s also a formal living room, a large formal dining room and a family room with a fireplace. The 100-by-100-foot property, situated on a canal, includes an in-ground pool, a finished basement and a two-car garage. The taxes are $28,650.

$625,000

PARK BOULEVARD This four-bedroom Colonial sold for $40,000 less than its asking piece after 147 days on the market. The 1955 home, which was newly renovated, includes 3 1⁄2 bathrooms. A family room with vaulted ceilings is situated off the formal dining room and granite kitchen. The master bedroom includes an en suite bathroom. Three guest bedrooms and a full bathroom are situated on the upper level. The 58-by-117-foot property includes a basement and attached one-car garage. The taxes are $10,790.

$422,500

GRAND BOULEVARD Originally listed for $425,000, this four-bedroom expanded Cape sold in December after 77 days on the market. The home, built in 1959, boasts two full bathrooms. The first level, with hardwood floors, includes a foyer, a living room-dining room combination, an eat-in kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom are situated on the second level. The 60-by-100-foot property also includes a partially finished basement, an attached one-car garage and a Trex deck. The taxes are $8,815.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$419,000 This four-bedroom expanded Cape has two full bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen and dining area. The 60-by-100-foot property also has a screened-in porch, a finished basement and enclosed carport. Taxes: $11,022. Sandra Mathis and Diane Prudente, Century 21 AA Realty, 516-826-8100

Trade-Up

$699,990 This five-bedroom split-level features 2 1⁄2 bathrooms, a living room, an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. The 85-by-100-foot property includes an in-ground pool, a partially finished basement and a one-car garage. Taxes: $16,253. Susan DeLuc, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-551-1954

High End

$1,388,888 This waterfront six-bedroom split-level includes three bathrooms, a living room, a den, a formal dining room and a gourmet kitchen. The 0.26-acre property, situated on a canal, includes an in-ground pool, decks on each level, a two-car garage and a basement. Taxes: $28,817. Ray Falco, homeowner, 516-315-4873

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 33

Price range $319,900-$1,388,888

Tax range $7,738-$28,817