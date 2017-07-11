THE SCOOP The hamlet of Oceanside offers housing options for all, “whether it be a starter home for those looking to begin a family or someone in their later years maybe looking for a second home,” says Hempstead Town Councilman Anthony D’Esposito.

The area, he adds, is undergoing growth. Construction is under way on Marina Pointe East Rockaway, a waterfront development of condominium suites and villas on the line between Oceanside and East Rockaway that D’Esposito says will be a walkable, transit-oriented community.

“That will definitely bring some increased commerce to the Oceanside area, whether it’s the restaurants or local stores,” he says.

A proposal for another town house-style development, to potentially be constructed at a former senior-housing site that was devastated by superstorm Sandy, was presented before the town board about three months ago, D’Esposito says.

Coming soon to the area will be a new Costco. The 151,000-square-foot building, at the corner of Hampton Road and Daly Boulevard, is to open in August.

Oceanside, with portions of the hamlet bordered by channels and other bodies water, “has a wide variety of housing styles,” says Bryan Murphy of Long Beach Realty. That includes Colonials, Capes, ranches, splanches and high-ranches, he says. Making the area attractive, Murphy adds, is Oceanside’s proximity to South Shore beaches, about 15 minutes away, and Manhattan, an approximate 40-minute train ride.

Oceanside Park, a waterfront venue with athletic fields, a walking trail and a pool, was recently updated with refurbished locker rooms, turf fields, a new roller hockey rink and other amenities, D’Esposito says. Other projects in the area, he says, include updated turf at Wrights Field, a new boardwalk and classroom at the Oceanside Marine Nature Study Area, a 52-acre preserve, and a refurbished community room at the Oceanside Senior Center, which hosts various programs and activities.

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES

There is one condo on the market, for $369,000.

SALES PRICES

Between June 1, 2016, and June 28, 2017, there were 334 home sales, with a median sale price of $455,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $210,000 and the high was $980,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 316 home sales with a median sale price of $421,000. The price range was $147,000 to $840,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Oceanside High School.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 5.0 square miles

ZIP code 11572

Population 32,109

Median age 43.5

Median household income $95,690

Median home value $451,000*

LIRR to NYC 41 to 59 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $297

School district Oceanside

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$750,000

MAHLON BROWER DRIVE After 246 days on the market, this waterfront four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom splanch sold for $39,000 less than its asking price. The 1981 home has a family room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a Florida room. The master bedroom includes a dressing room and bathroom. The 60-by-176-foot property also includes an attached two-car garage. The taxes are $18,431.

$599,000

EAST OCEANSIDE ROAD This three-bedroom high-ranch sold in June for its asking price after 145 days on the market. The 1969 home, with three full bathrooms, includes a living room, dining room and updated eat-in kitchen with sliding glass doors that open to a deck overlooking the canal. A den on the lower level has sliders that open to a paver patio. The master suite boasts a full bathroom and dressing room. The 60-by-75-foot property, with taxes of $13,092, also includes an attached two-car garage.

$395,500

FORTESQUE AVENUE Originally listed for $379,990, this three-bedroom Cape sold in June after 81 days on the market. Built in 1947, the home features one full bathroom. Hardwood flooring runs through the living room and dining room. Also on the main level are the kitchen, two bedrooms and bath. A third bedroom is on the upper level. The house also includes a partially finished basement. The 48-by-109-foot property, with taxes of $11,486, has a covered back deck and a detached two-car garage.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$379,000 This three-bedroom, one-bathroom Cape offers a living room, dining room, kitchen and screened-in porch. The 40-by-100-foot property also includes a full basement and detached garage. Mary Usher, Home and Hearth Real Estate, 516-205-1969

Trade-up

$599,000 This four-bedroom split-level, with 2 1⁄2 bathrooms, has a living room, dining room, granite kitchen and family room with a fireplace. The 60-by-100-foot property also has a one-car garage and a Trex deck. Taxes: $10,985. Marie Catanzano, Coach Realtors, 631-793-9600

High-end

$849,000 This five-bedroom, three-bathroom waterfront splanch includes formal living and dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen and a family room. The 60-by-135-foot property also includes a pool, balcony with water views and a one-car garage. Taxes: $16,089. Barbara and John Gandolfo, Century 21 American Homes, 516-644-8097, 516-779-8423

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 102

Price range $210,000 to $1.15 million

Tax range $7,051 to $28,768