THE SCOOP Sayville, once named by California State University as the “friendliest town in America,” is a draw for homebuyers because the area is “rich with good people, has a great thriving town and a lot of local attractions that have history,” says Joanne Sturchio of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

In order to add additional attractions and infrastructure in the area, an engineering study is being conducted for sewer expansions, with a line proposed to run down Main Street, says New York state Assemb. Andrew Garbarino, who was born and raised in Sayville.

Home Search Search Newsday for over 100,000 homes

“So hopefully we can get some more stores and restaurants and multiuse apartments,” he says. “Without the sewers, we wouldn’t be able to do that.”

Doing so would further add to the appeal of Sayville, which he says already features desirable amenities such as a walkable, boutique-lined downtown and ferry service to and from Fire Island beaches. Sayville is also home to historical venues such as The Sayville Inn restaurant, once a tavern visited by Teddy Roosevelt, and The Meadow Croft Estate, which belonged to John E. Roosevelt. On the grounds of the estate is Loughlin Vineyards, which is open to the public and identifies itself as the closest vineyard to Manhattan.

Housing styles in Sayville include a mix of ranches, Colonials and Capes, Sturchio says. South Sayville, the border of which is along the Great South Bay, features older Victorians.

Additional real estate development could ultimately be constructed on the land occupied by the now-closed Island Hills Golf Club, which has been bought by a developer, Garbarino says.

In addition to the ferry service, Sayville has its own train station and is just a few miles south of Long Island MacArthur Airport. The area is also nearly equidistant from Manhattan and Montauk, at about 60 miles from each destination.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

CONDOS

There are four condos on the market, ranging in price from $249,000 to $269,000.

SALES PRICE

Between April 1, 2016, and April 25, 2017, there were 142 home sales, with a median sale price of $425,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price was $150,000 and the high was $1,025,000. During that period a year earlier, 130 home were sold, with a median sale price of $404,250. The price range was $180,250 to $1,410,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Sayville High School. In 2016, 67 percent of graduates earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation.

OTHER STATS

Town Islip

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Area 5.5 square miles

ZIP code 11782

Population 16,853

Median age 43.0

Median household income $105,712

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Median home value $430,000

LIRR to NYC 76-100 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $391

School district Sayville

SOURCES: 2010 census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$735,000

GIBBONS COURT This four-bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom Colonial sold for $54,000 less than its asking price after 344 days on the market. The 2004 home has an open floor plan that includes a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a family room and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Sliders off the kitchen open to a paver patio on the 0.46-acre property. The home includes a finished basement, a covered front porch and an attached two-car garage. The taxes are $16,458.

$556,500

CHARLOTTE PLACE Originally listed for $579,999, this four-bedroom Colonial sold after 275 days on the market. The 2002 home, with 3-1/2 bathrooms, includes a two-story entry foyer. In addition to a formal living room and formal dining room, there’s a family room with a gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen includes a center island and butler’s pantry. The master suite, with a walk-in closet and bathroom, is on the upper level with three additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The 0.46-acre property includes a finished basement and attached two-car garage. The taxes are $13,660.

$355,000

ROOSEVELT AVENUE After 167 days on the market, this three-bedroom Ranch sold for $16,000 more than its asking price. The house, built in 1960, features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The open concept layout includes an eat-in kitchen that overlooks the living room with hardwood floors, a wall of windows and vaulted ceilings. The 75-by-109-foot property also includes a covered patio on the side of the house, a basement crawl space and a detached 1-1/2 car garage. The taxes are $8,906.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$399,999 This four-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch features an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a living room and dining room. The 0.38-acre property also has a partially finished basement and a converted garage. Taxes: $10,629. Theodore Gounelas, Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life, 631-289-1400

Trade-Up

$519,000 This ranch, with three bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, includes a living room, dining room, and granite eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The 0.61-acre property also has a finished walkout basement, a pool and attached two-car garage. Taxes: $12,740. Linda Ciavarelli, Coach Realtors, 631-805-5632

High-End

$875,000 This four-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial features a living room, family room, eat-in kitchen and dining room. The 0.86-acre property also has a detached two-car garage, basement and legal apartment. Taxes: $19,181. Leesa Byrnes, Leesa Byrnes Realty, 631-589-2000

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 30

Price range $199,000-$875,000

Tax range $6,434-$20,215