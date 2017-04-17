THE SCOOP Mayor Peter Cavallaro says that Westbury is in “one of the best locations you could possibly have: the dead center of Nassau County.”

With that comes proximity to Manhattan, which is a 40-minute train ride from Westbury. In part to attract out-of-area millennial residents, Westbury plans to use the $10 million grant received in July to “redevelop the properties around the train station over the next coupl e of years,” which will, in turn, attract private investment, Cavallaro says.

The revitalization would include rezoning parts of the downtown to develop multifamily and mixed-use housing options next to the station to appeal to commuters, he says.

“Anybody who wants to live in a suburban environment where there’s a walkable downtown and places to eat, it’s really an ideal situation,” says Cavallaro, a lifelong Westbury resident.

Westbury is diverse in its makeup of people and properties, says Eric Jackson, branch manager of Laffey Real Estate’s Westbury office. The area, he says, features various subsections, some that include split-levels, Colonials, Levitt-style homes, condominiums and co-ops. Part of Westbury’s appeal is its central location, he says.

“You can go north, south, east or west without any encumbrances,” he adds. The Northern State Parkway cuts through the middle of Westbury, the Long Island Expressway runs just north, and the Meadowbrook Parkway and Wantagh Parkway bookend the area.

“You’re basically 25 minutes away from everything, whether it be Manhattan or Jones Beach,” Jackson says.

Attractions include performing arts venues such as The Space at Westbury and NYCB Theatre at Westbury, the Yes We Can Community Center and Bunky Reid Park. Next to a portion of Westbury’s southern border is Eisenhower Park. Nearby are Cantiague Park and Nassau Coliseum.

CONDOS

There are 21 condos on the market ranging in price from $160,000 to $1,245,000.

SALES PRICE

Between April 1, 2016, and April 13, 2017, there were 251 home sales with a median sale price of $429,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $135,000 and the high was $925,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 315 home sales with a median sale price of $392,000. The price range was $125,000 to $950,000.

SCHOOLS

Westbury encompasses five school districts: Westbury, East Meadow, Carle Place, Jericho and Hicksville.

OTHER STATS

Town North Hempstead

Area 2.4 square miles

ZIP code 11590

Population 15,146

Median age 39.2

Median household income $85,510

Median home value $430,000

LIRR to NYC 39-47 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $297

SOURCES: 2010 census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$730,000

ORIOLE WAY After 174 days on the market, this five-bedroom Colonial sold for $5,000 less than its asking price. Beyond the foyer is a living room with a fireplace and French doors that open to a screened-in porch, a dining room with glass doors opening to a patio and an eat-in kitchen with marble countertops. Two bedrooms are on the main level and three are on the upper level. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and private sun deck. The 1941 home, on a 75-by-122-foot property, also has a finished basement and attached one-car garage. The taxes are $12,277.

$520,000

QUEEN STREET This four-bedroom split-level sold for $119,000 less than its asking price after 150 days on the market. The main level of the 1955 home includes a living room, formal dining room and expanded granite kitchen. The master suite, with a full bathroom featuring a Jacuzzi tub, is situated on the second level along with two additional bedrooms. The third level boasts an additional bedroom with a half-bathroom. The finished basement includes a den with a fireplace and a half-bathroom. The 0.25-acre property also has an attached two-car garage. The taxes are $9,685.

$375,000

SCHOOL STREET Originally listed for $399,999, this three-bedroom Colonial sold in March after 125 days on the market. The renovated home, built in 1931, features an open floor plan that includes a living room-dining room combination with a fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The main level also includes a three-seasons room. Three bedrooms and a full bath are on the upper level. The home, on a 64-by-109-foot property, includes a full basement and attached one-car garage. The taxes are $9,858.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$299,000 This five-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape boasts a living room, eat-in kitchen and dining room. The home, on a 50-by-100-foot property, also has a finished basement with an outside entrance. Taxes: $7,924. Stephen Portelli and Rosalinda Silver, Stephen Joseph Properties, 516-558-7575

Trade-Up

$479,000 This three-bedroom Colonial features 2 1⁄2 bathrooms, a living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and sunroom. The 50-by-119-foot property also includes a stand-up attic, finished basement and one-car garage. Taxes: $12,731. Joy Greenidge, Laffey Real Estate, 516-770-6928

High-End

$1.175 million This newly constructed four bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial features a two-story foyer, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and family room with a fireplace. The 85-by-100-foot property, with taxes to be determined, also has a full basement and attached two-car garage. Bob Dirmeir, Century 21 American Homes, 516-983-2850

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 71

Price range $194,900-$1.175 million

Tax range $7,327-$17,554