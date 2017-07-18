THE SCOOP At the community plaza on Main Avenue, visitors are greeted with a sign that calls Wheatley Heights “A lovely place to live.”

“And it is because Wheatley Heights is a unique, diverse hamlet,” says Christopher Black, president of the area’s civic association.

The 1.4-square-mile hamlet is centered among Deer Park, Wyandanch, Dix Hills and Melville. The hamlet is small, offering just one gas station and one post office, says Black of the Concerned Taxpayers of Wheatley Heights/Dix Hills Civic Association. But, he adds, it consists of a tight-knit community that focuses on maintaining quality of life.

A proposed 264-unit apartment complex, which would be situated on 16.09 acres at Colonial Springs Farm, has been opposed by residents at recent hearings.

“We are opposing the amount of units that the farmer wants to build,” Black says, adding, “We want him to build something that fits the community, such as condos, co-ops, townhomes or even residential homes.”

Wheatley Heights, he says, already features a 55-and-over community and a co-op complex. Colonials and high-ranches are the most common housing styles in the area, along with some split-levels, says Michelle DeLisser of REO First Choice Realty. Homes range from $200,000 to nearly $600,000, with houses within the Half Hollow Hills school district commanding higher prices, she adds.

“Homeowners aren’t paying Dix Hills prices, but they are getting the same school district,” DeLisser says. “Because of the demand of the school district, houses in Wheatley Heights go quickly.”

Kimberly Jean-Pierre, a New York State assemblywoman who has lived in Wheatley Heights since 2008, says she found the hamlet’s diversity and school district appealing.

“You know you and your children will be connected with groups of individuals from all different backgrounds,” she says. “Wheatley Heights definitely looks like what the world looks like.”

Attractions in the hamlet include Hermann Griem Park and Kevin Ver Pault Memorial Park, which Black says have been redesigned in recent years to be more family oriented. Wheatley Heights is also home to The Adventure Park at Long Island, which offers zip lining and climbing activities, as well as the Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds and the Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between June 1, 2016, and July 10, 2017, there were 53 home sales with a median sale price of $316,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $140,000 and the high was $570,000. During that time period a year earlier there were 45 home sales with a median sale price of $325,000. The price range was $120,000 to $444,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Half Hollow Hills West and Half Hollow Hills East; some attend Wyandanch.

OTHER STATS

Town Babylon

Area 1.4 square miles

ZIP code 11798

Population 5,130

Median age 37.2

Median household income $97,014

Median home value $358,000*

LIRR to NYC Wyandanch, 49-76 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $350

School district Half Hollow Hills and Wyandanch

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$455,000

NORTH 16TH STREET After 164 days on the market, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom expanded ranch sold for $4,000 less than its asking price. The 1978 home includes a living room, a family room with a fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with a dining area. The master suite boasts a new bathroom. The 100-by-137-foot property also has a full basement, an attached two-car garage and a backyard with an in-ground pool, patio and outdoor kitchen. The taxes are $13,031.

$365,000

RIDGE ROAD This three-bedroom Colonial sold for $4,000 less than its asking price after 109 days on the market. The home, built in 1962, features 1 1⁄2 bathrooms. The main level includes a living room with a fireplace, an updated eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and a family room. All three bedrooms and a full bath are on the upper level. The 100-by-125-foot property also has a full basement and an attached two-car garage. The taxes are $10,217.

$225,000

LOCUST AVENUE Originally listed for $254,000, this two-bedroom ranch sold in February after 163 days on the market. The home, which was built in 1950, features one full bathroom. The main level features a living room, an eat-in kitchen with a dining area and a master bedroom that has a walk-in closet. The 60-by-100-foot property also has a basement with an outside entrance, an attic and a patio. The taxes are $5,800.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$220,000 This two-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch includes a living room and kitchen. The 100-by-100-foot property also has a partial basement. Taxes: $4,656. Jamie Aguilar, Weichert Realtors Performance Homes, 917-224-5932

Trade-Up

$439,000 This five-bedroom high-ranch, with two full bathrooms, offers a family room, an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. The .32-acre property also includes a one-car garage and an in-ground pool. Taxes: $9,753. Imran Azeem, Laffey Fine Homes International, 516-659-9130

High-End

$539,000 This four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom splanch includes a living room, a dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a family room with a fireplace. The 93-by-115-foot property also has an attached two-car garage and an in-ground pool. Taxes: $11,083. Liz Guglielmo, Century 21 AA Realty, 631-664-8141

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 14

Price range $169,900-$564,999

Tax range $4,656-$11,083