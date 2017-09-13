A stone and stucco castle-like manse in Fort Salonga on 4.11 acres overlooking a koi pond includes peaks and a turret in its design. It is listed for $1.499 million.

The five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, 5,000-square-foot French Normandy-style home was completed in 2007 by its current owners and is accessed by a quarter-mile paver driveway, says listing agent Janet Pushee of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

“This was his dream,” says Pushee, who is co-listing with Bryan Pushee.

The foyer features radiant heat floors and a Belgian stained-glass dome looming above the spiral staircase. The home’s double-height living room includes a fireplace and built-in displays for sculptures, Pushee says. Arched doorways are found throughout the home, which has a Ludowici tile roof.

Professional-grade stainless steel appliances are included in the kitchen, which has granite counters, ceramic floors, a breakfast room that seats eight and an island with a pot rack above.

A master bedroom, which is set between the first and second floors, has views of the koi pond and an en suite bath with radiant heat, double walk-in closets and a large shower. The second floor features four bedrooms, two full baths and a game room.

The lower level is a guest suite containing a wine cellar with a built-in tasting table, a summer kitchen, living room, bedroom, full bath and radiant heat. The home is equipped with Sonos sound and remotely viewable security cameras.

Outside, a stone patio faces the koi pond, Pushee says. The home has a three-car attached garage and an additional detached two-car garage with storage.