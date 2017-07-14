Intricate tile mosaics, vibrant fixtures, custom wall finishes and modern LED lighting project a kaleidoscope of color throughout a renovated Wantagh “smart” home listed for $995,000.

The four-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1949, was recreated as a sleek modern shelter with a castle-like exterior, says listing agent Jason Friedman of The Friedman Team at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

“Literally anything electronic in the home can be controlled [remotely] — even the sprinklers,” says Friedman, who is co-listing with Julia Mastroeni. Even the metal front door is secured by an electronic fingerprint entry system.

Swarovski crystal floor lighting is incorporated into the living room, which has a wood-burning fireplace with a mirrored glass mantle and imported wood floors with radiant heat.

Glass cabinets, glass-tile radiant heat floors and a glass stone island are found in a kitchen equipped with Scavolini cabinets, a Gaggenau cooktop, Miele refrigerator, an espresso machine and a SICIS art mosaic tile backsplash.

A first-floor junior master bedroom with custom wall art is served by a full bath with a shower, bidet and stand-alone Jacuzzi tub next to a window with backyard views. Upstairs, the master bedroom — one of three bedrooms on the floor — has a floating fireplace. A full bath there includes a shower, Jacuzzi tub and his-and-hers sinks. Both bathrooms feature SICIS art mosaic tiling.

A Greek Quartzite patio is woven into the grassy backyard, where there is a heated saltwater pool and hot tub alongside a tented patio and outdoor kitchen. The space is equipped with an outdoor sound system and LED lighting.