This turn-of-the-century Center Moriches home was built as a boardinghouse that could accommodate 30 people, its listing agent says. It is listed for $1.595 million.
The four-bedroom house with three full baths and two half-baths was built in 1903 as J.C. Bishop’s Senekes Lodge boardinghouse, according to “The Illustrated History of the Moriches Bay Area” by Mary and Van Field. The house was rebuilt after a 1943 fire, and remained in the Bishop-Roberts family until 1982.
Wood floors, windows and glass doorknobs throughout the house are among surviving original features, says listing agent Helene Madr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
A long, winding driveway leads to the 4,200-square-foot home, which has a large front porch and is set on 3.8 acres. The residence features a family room, an updated kitchen and a dining room with a fireplace. There is a 1,500-square-foot deck.
Two king-size master bedroom suites are located on the second floor. A second pair of bedrooms shares a connected “Jack-and-Jill” closet. On the third floor, there is a half-bathroom and a media room, Madr says.
The backyard rolls downward to a dock on Senix Creek, which flows into Moriches Bay. The property includes an in-ground pool, in-ground sprinklers and a two-car attached garage.
