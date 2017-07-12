An Old Brookville home constructed over the last several years and designed to resemble a French château was listed late Tuesday for just under $100 million.

The seller is Raphael Yakoby, the creator of Hpnotiq and Nuvo liqueurs, confirms Patricia Bischoff of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with Eloise Halpern.

The 23,000-square-foot, limestone-clad home, designed by Schneider Architectural Works, is about 90 percent complete, and Yakoby was planning to move in with his family but recently decided to put it on the market.

“He just made that decision a few weeks ago,” Bischoff said.

The nearly 8.4-acre property sold in 2010 for $3.25 million, according to public records.

The home was modeled on the Chateau de Versailles and the Chateau de Vaux le Vicomte in Maincy, France. It features a foyer with Italian marble floors and a staircase with a wrought-iron and bronze banister and a gold and crystal Baccarat chandelier and sconces. The home’s ballroom was inspired by the French rooms at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, featuring custom plaster moldings and a fireplace of 19th-century marble.

A lower level, with 13-foot ceilings, features a movie theater, a lounge with 20-foot bar and fireplace, a wine cellar and tasting room, a billiard room and fitness center.

The home will be sold completely furnished.

Shawn Elliott of Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates says the home has been on the market quietly for the last several months and that he has shown it several times. He says the steel and concrete construction and materials used, including rare stones and plaster moldings, make the home “the best of the best.”

“I don’t think you’re going to find a house on the Gold Coast with higher quality or better finishes than this home,” Elliott says.

But can it command nearly $100 million?

“I think there’s a market for everything,” Elliott says. “If it was in the Hamptons, it could be $200 million.”

This isn’t a record asking price for the North Shore. In 2015, a Kings Point estate with three homes, multiple indoor and outdoor pools and replicas of fountains found in a Russian palace was listed for $100 million.