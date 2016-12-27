Attention to detail is the recurring theme in this wood-soaked craftsman’s interpretation of a Hamptons coastal-style home in East Hampton. It is listed for $3.7 million.

Designed by architect Raymond Sullivan and constructed by Young Builders in 2011, the six-bedroom home with six full baths and two half-baths has about 5,000 square feet of living space and is on a 0.94-acre lot.

Custom millwork, including random-width quarter-sawn white oak floors, white oak trim and handmade interior doors with Baldwin oil-rubbed bronze door hardware, are found throughout the home, which has three fireplaces.

A chef’s kitchen with wood ceilings and a kitchen island features a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer with a Wolf range and two Gaggenau dishwashers. Crown Point Cabinetry built the kitchen as well as the butler’s pantry, mudroom bench, and master bedroom closet.

The first floor includes a master-bedroom suite and a library behind French doors. There is also a tower room with occasional water views.

The living room and kitchen open to a patio; an in-ground heated pool is situated behind a red brick wall. Low hedges border walkways leading to doors, and the grounds are planted with mature trees, hydrangeas and ornamental grasses.

Built with brick and quarried Pennsylvania bluestone, the home is crowned with western red cedar roofing and has Nantucket Maibec-grade siding and shingles. Marvin windows and doors were installed throughout the home, which is equipped with a Generac generator.

The address is part of the Landfall Homeowners Association, which includes a private beach about 350 feet away from the residence.

The listing agents are Vincent Horcasitas and Robert Tramondo of Saunders & Associates.