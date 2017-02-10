It may look like a blast from the past, but this custom Rocky Point log cabin, now listed for $419,990, is just 20 years old.
Set on a half-acre next to a bird sanctuary, the three-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bath home blends handcrafted, pioneer-inspired woodwork with modern touches such as high ceilings, a first-floor master bedroom suite and central air conditioning.
“It was built by hand by the family — a father and two sons,” says listing agent Clifton Cole of Pristine Properties.
A covered front porch with hand-hewn railings and banisters opens to the living room with a tall, dual-sided stone fireplace that also heats the master bedroom. Window and door frames throughout are trimmed in turquoise.
The master suite includes a loft and full bath with clawfoot tub and sauna. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, a full bath and balcony with views of the living room.
An unfinished basement has 9.5-foot-high ceilings, and the home includes a one-car garage. Custom furniture built for the home is available for purchase as well, Cole says.
