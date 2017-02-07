This renovated ranch on more than an acre in Cutchogue is surrounded by vineyards and comes with a wine cellar. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on the market for $779,000.
The home was renovated last year and has new bathrooms, with two new en-suite bedrooms, as well as a new kitchen, new floors and interior doors.
In a corner of the partially finished basement is a wine cellar.
“When they renovated the house, they did it with the plan of making the room a wine cellar, says Rockwell Kelsey of Landmark Realty of Long Island, who is co-listing the property with Patricia Hyte-Klotz.
Hyte-Klotz’s husband renovated the home, which included rebuilding the roof. Bedell Cellars sits behind it and Pugliese Vineyards is across the street.
“You get sunrise on one side over the vines and sunset on the other,” Kelsey says.
