Real estate developer Don Peebles, who served as a member of Barack Obama’s National Finance Committee in 2012 and is currently chair of the board of the Congressional Black Caucus, has listed his 10-acre Sag Harbor property. It includes a six-bedroom main home and two guesthouses, and is on the market for $9.995 million.
The main home, reached by a road lined with oak trees, features a dramatic three-story spiral marble staircase. There is also a three-story dumbwaiter and three fireplaces.
“The interiors are very Hampton-y, but the exterior looks almost Southern,” says Paul Brennan of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the home with Ronald White.
The lushly landscaped property has a pool and a conservatory, along with various specimen trees and shrubbery.
As founder, chair and chief executive officer of The Peebles Corporation, Peebles has developed luxury hotels, residential and commercial properties throughout the United States. He appears regularly as a commentator on CNN, CNBC and Fox News.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.