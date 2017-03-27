Donald Trump made the selling price of his childhood home great again.

The Jamaica Estates home, which was auctioned in January, closed on Thursday for $2.14 million. The house at 85-15 Wareham Place, the address listed on Trump’s birth certificate, was originally listed on the market in July for $1.65 million.

It was reduced to $1.399 million in August, according to Zillow, before the homeowners opted to take the house to auction. The initial auction was scheduled for October but was postponed because of increased media attention. The owners sold the house in December for $1,390,500 to a real estate investor, who then auctioned on Jan. 17, three days before Trump’s inauguration.

Call it a Trump Bump.

“This property is so much more than just real estate,” Misha Haghani, the principal of Paramount Realty USA, the firm handling the auction, said in a statement. “It’s the childhood home of the 45th president of The United States, and it’s a part of history.”

The Tudor home, built in 1940 by Trump’s father, Fred, features five bedrooms and 4-1/2 bathrooms. The 3,600-square-foot house also has an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, full finished basement and a two-car garage.

Trump lived in the home until he was 4.

“That intangible value makes it a perfect example of why special properties are appropriately sold by auction, just like art is,” Haghani adds. “As they say, beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder.”