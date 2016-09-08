Donald Trump’s boyhood home in Queens is going to auction just in time for the November presidential election.

The Jamaica Estates home, at 85-15 Wareham Place, will be auctioned Oct. 19. The opening bid for the property, which is the address listed on Trump’s 1946 birth certificate, is $849,000. A reserve price has been set, but not disclosed, says Misha Haghani, the principal of Paramount Realty USA, which is auctioning the house in conjunction with Laffey Real Estate.

What kind of demand is expected for the home once lived in by the potential 45th President of the United States?

“We’re not going to have a problem selling it,” says the property’s listing agent, Howard Kaminowitz of Laffey Real Estate. “This is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the Trump bump.”

So, if supporters have money to spend, they can host a viewing party for the election at what could become a historical venue.

The five-bedroom Tudor, which was listed on the market in July for $1.65 million, offers an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and 4-1/2 bathrooms. The 3,600-square-foot home, with a full finished basement included, also includes a two-car garage.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The current owners of the home, who are New York City restaurateurs, say in a news release that they opted to auction the property because they are unsure of its worth and want to let buyers dictate the market.

“They went to auction as opposed to selling it by traditional brokerage because they want buyers to know they are serious and they want to control the timeline of the sale,” Haghani says.

There will be an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 25, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 and 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 16.

There are requirements to participate, including bringing a bank or certified check for $90,000 to the auction, which will be held at the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan.

“I am certain there will be interest regardless of the Trump connection . . . But who knows how many will be real buyers versus people who are just curious because Donald Trump lived there as a child,” says Haghani.