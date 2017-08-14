Downtown apartment hot spots on Long Island

Only 21 percent of Long Island households rent their homes — a small figure compared to neighboring tri-state regions where renters make up a third or more of the housing market, U.S. Census data show. There is a “substantial pent-up demand” in the tri-state area and on Long Island for apartments in walkable downtowns with access to mass transit, according to a recent Center for Real Estate and Urban Analysis study at The George Washington University School of Business. The rental market is starting to meet the demand. Here are 11 Long Island downtowns with new or planned apartment buildings.

Great Neck Plaza (Credit: Audrey C. Tiernan) (Credit: Audrey C. Tiernan) Great Neck Plaza has 91 apartment buildings, providing rental units at a range of prices, Mayor Jean Celender says. The latest include 93 rentals at the Maestro, where there are 19 affordable units (“affordable’’ means that the rent for the unit is set at 30 percent of the combined annual gross income of all persons in the household), and the 191-unit Avalon Great Neck rental community. A 30-unit apartment building at 5 Grace Ave. is slated for completion in September. The 0.3-square-mile village features arts, parks, mass transit and about 260 stores. “We have a lot of facilities that are accessible to our residents,” Celender says. Pictured: A 30-unit building at 5 Grace Ave.

Great Neck Plaza: $3,550 a month 5 Grace Ave., Apartment 3A The 752-square-foot one-bedroom apartment includes a stainless-steel kitchen with quartz countertops, an Italian porcelain bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub, wood floors and a 50-foot balcony. The doorman-staffed building includes a roof deck. One-month security deposit is required. Small pets are allowed with landlord approval and an additional deposit. Wendy Sanders, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-498-2119

Rockville Centre (Credit: Uli Seit) (Credit: Uli Seit) The second phase of an AvalonBay development features 165 mostly studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent, adding to 349 neighboring apartments completed in 2011. “The retailers in downtown and the restaurant and bar owners came up and asked us if we’d be interested in doing another phase,” says Matthew Whalen, an AvalonBay senior vice president. “It was a really great experience.” Mayor Francis Murray says that he hopes the complex will help “stop the brain drain” by allowing more young people to stay on Long Island. In addition to AvalonBay, recent construction includes new developments on Maple and Morris avenues.

Rockville Centre: $1,880 a month (Credit: AvalonBay Communities) (Credit: AvalonBay Communities) 80-100 Banks Ave., Apartment 003-241 The 470-square-foot second-floor studio will include upgraded interior finishes, including lighting, carpeting and flooring, Energy Star appliances, and a washer and dryer when it becomes available Aug. 25. This is for a 15-month lease. Amenities include a clubhouse, gym, heated pool and dog-walking path around half of 100 Banks Ave. Dogs are allowed (with some breed restrictions) in the nonsmoking complex. AvalonBay Communities, 866-956-5149

Long Beach (Credit: Linda Rosier) (Credit: Linda Rosier) Long Beach rebounded from superstorm Sandy with an influx of youth, foodie destinations and a restored walking and biking-friendly infrastructure. A former bank at 249 E. Park Ave. will become 23 one-bedroom apartments. Already, the city has about 20 rental buildings and about 7,235 rental units, says city spokesman Gordon Tepper. “There’s always a need for rental apartments here,” says Building Department Commissioner Scott Kemins. “People would love to rent down here and be right on the boardwalk and the water.” The waterfront setting features frequent train service to Manhattan. Pictured: The Long Beach boardwalk area.

Long Beach: $2,200 a month (Credit: Crystal House) (Credit: Crystal House) 630 Shore Rd. Available at the Crystal House rental complex, the 936-square-foot one-bedroom apartment has water views, hardwood and tile floors, multiple closets and a balcony. There is a $2,200 security deposit for the smoke-free building. On-site parking is available at an extra charge. No pets.

Crystal House Management Office, 516-889-2056

Mineola (Credit: Uli Seit) (Credit: Uli Seit) A master plan crafted with resident input, plentiful Manhattan-bound trains and development opportunities in the heart of Nassau County’s government hub sparked a sharp increase in new rentals. “Developers have seen the benefits of building in Mineola, and the residents and board have seen the benefits of working together with the developers,” says Mayor Scott Strauss. Upon completion, One Third Avenue will add 315 rental units. A 266-unit building on Mineola Boulevard at Second Street will include retail on the first floor and a new village green. And 192 more rentals are planned for the former Corpus Christi School site.

Mineola: $2,633-$3,270 a month (Credit: Bozzuto Management Company) (Credit: Bozzuto Management Company) 140 Old Country Rd. This LEED Gold-certified building, constructed by Mill Creek Residential, was once known as Modera Mineola and is now known as The Allure Mineola. It offers 275 pet-friendly rentals and includes a dog-washing station, a clubhouse, a gym, a pool and a cyber cafe. The 752-square-foot one-bedroom apartment includes quartz surfaces and a loft that is open to a living room/kitchen below. Bozzuto Management Co., 844-798-5816

Westbury (Credit: Uli Seit) (Credit: Uli Seit) Home to The Space at Westbury performing arts center, the village has added more than 600 multifamily homes in eight years — including rentals. “These units have added more foot traffic, and our downtown has virtually no vacancies,” says Mayor Peter Cavallaro. On Corporate Drive, the Beechwood Organization’s Vanderbilt will offer 24-hour concierge service and fine dining for 178 one- and two-bedroom rentals and 17 hotel suites. Leasing begins in August, with one-bedrooms starting at $3,495 a month and two-bedrooms at $4,355 a month.The village won a $10 million grant from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which is designed to advance smart growth and transit-oriented development initiatives. The grant will be used to create a new zone in the downtown’s Maple Union Triangle area, Cavallaro says, which could eventually lead to more rental developments.

Westbury: $3,150 a month (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) 130 Post Ave., Apartment 401 The doorman building includes a rooftop deck, a gym and an in-ground heated gunite pool. The two-bedroom, 2½-bath duplex includes a private terrace. Cats and small dogs are allowed, according to a listing. Stuart Bayer and Carolyn Gelb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-629-2223 and 516-627-2800, respectively.

Glen Cove (Credit: Jeff Bachner) (Credit: Jeff Bachner) An array of new rentals are on the horizon in Glen Cove, where RXR’s $1 billion Garvies Point development will yield 541 rental apartments along with its 569 condos upon completion in 2022. The mixed-use Piazza project will add another 142 one- and two-bedroom apartments aimed at college students and young professionals. Mayor Reginald Spinello says the projects are part of Glen Cove’s evolution “from a bedroom community to a destination location.”

Glen Cove: $1,650 a month (Credit: Glen Arms Apartments) (Credit: Glen Arms Apartments) 21 Brewster St., Apartment 442 The 794-square-foot, one-bedroom in the Glen Arms apartment complex includes high-speed internet, wall-to-wall carpeting, a combination living-dining room, two air conditioners and a terrace. A $30 credit check will determine whether tenants pay one or two months’ security. No dogs allowed. Glen Arms Apartments, 516-759-9210

Farmingdale (Credit: Heather Walsh) (Credit: Heather Walsh) Mayor Ralph Ekstrand describes Farmingdale as “a poster child for transit-oriented development” in which downtown apartments are a short walk from restaurants, shops and trains, and a car-free lifestyle is within reach. There has been more than $120 million in residential and retail development in recent years; following a master plan adopted in 2012, more than 200 apartments have been occupied and another 100 are under construction.

Farmingdale: $3,500 a month (Credit: Staller Associates) (Credit: Staller Associates) 231 Main St., Apartment 305 At the Lofts at Farmingdale, a 17-unit steel-and-concrete building with one- and two-bedroom rental apartments, this 1,316-square-foot loft has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus 18-foot ceilings and polished concrete floors. There is a $1,000 security deposit in the nonsmoking building, where dogs up to 40 pounds are permitted. Staller Associates, 631-234-7711

Huntington (Credit: Veronique Louis) (Credit: Veronique Louis) The Paramount is the heart of a downtown where culture and dining share top billing with new apartments. “From morning until evening, there is activity,” says Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce chairman Brian Yudewitz. In and around the downtown, 40 apartments are under construction, either atop storefronts or in new mixed-use buildings such as the 26-apartment Ice House complex, formerly home to the Consolidated/Huntington Ice Co. and later a Losquadro Ice Group facility, on Stewart Avenue. Another 25 have approvals in hand, while a dozen more proposals are pending, according to statistics provided by Huntington Town spokesman A.J. Carter. Closer to the train station, 16 apartments at the corner of Northridge Street and New York Avenue are under construction, while an application has been submitted for 66 studios at the corner of Olive Street and Route 110. Both are being built as part of nearby Huntington Station revitalization efforts.



Huntington: $2,900 a month (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) (Credit: Signature Premier Properties) 266 Main St., second floor The one-bedroom apartment above Spa Adriana features bamboo floors, a steam shower, custom wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. A one-month security deposit is required. It is a nonsmoking building and no pets are allowed. Jamie Pastorelli, Signature Premier Properties, 631-673-3700

Bay Shore (Credit: Greenview Properties/Uli Seit) (Credit: Greenview Properties/Uli Seit) The gateway to Fire Island is also a booming rental hub, says Bay Shore-Brightwaters Chamber of Commerce president Donna Periconi. About 300 new rental apartments are coming in the next two years, including 32 at Village Place across from the community bandshell and 90 at the North District Lofts, set to open next spring. “In order to have a vibrant downtown, you need to have people living above,” Periconi says. Greymore Flats, a 30-unit building with 20 one-bedroom apartments and 10 two-bedroom duplexes with roof decks, is a recent addition. Pictured: Greymore Flats

Bay Shore: $1,875 a month (Credit: Greenview Properties) (Credit: Greenview Properties) 19 N. Clinton Ave., Apartment 201 At Greymore Flats, a one-bedroom unit includes a washer and dryer, on-site parking and a stainless steel kitchen, says developer Larry Gargano of Greenview Properties. A one-month security deposit is required in the nonsmoking building. Dogs are allowed, with breed and weight restrictions. Greenview Properties, 631-339-1492

Patchogue (Credit: Veronique Louis) (Credit: Veronique Louis) In recent years, Patchogue’s leaders have leveraged assets such as its community theater and sewer infrastructure to fuel revitalization and attract developers. TriTec’s 291-unit New Village complex and 45 affordable live-and-work units at Artspace’s Patchogue Lofts (rents range from $890-$1,570 depending on income qualification; the rent is based on a percentage of gross annual household income) and other residential and retail development generated tens of millions of dollars in investment, says Mayor Paul Pontieri. Increased competition has encouraged established landlords to upgrade their offerings. “We’re hoping some of the other apartment complexes take that lead,” Pontieri says.

Pictured: TriTec’s 291-unit New Village complex

Patchogue: $1,650 a month (Credit: Fairfield Properties) (Credit: Fairfield Properties) 234 River Ave. Fairfield Creekside along Tuthills Creek is a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom rentals. Amenities include limited boat docking space and proximity to Fire Island ferries; updated interiors include stainless steel appliances and granite surfaces and floors. This price is for a 720-square-foot one-bedroom unit. All applicants pay a $60 nonrefundable credit check fee; a $200 application fee is applied to the first month’s rent for approved lessees. There is a minimum one-month security deposit; pets under 45 pounds allowed with additional fees and security deposits. Fairfield Properties, 631-475-8922

Riverhead (Credit: Conifer Realty) (Credit: Conifer Realty) Recent development in Riverhead has placed an emphasis on affordable housing. The income-restricted Summerwind Square has 52 rentals, and a former Woolworth’s building was reworked for 20 affordable apartments and retail on the first floor. Market-rate development includes Georgica Green’s 117-unit Main Street project, which is approaching the end of planning stages, says Town Supervisor Sean Walter. Of another 70 affordable rentals in the works, 45 are slated for Peconic Crossing, where artists will get priority. “There’s not too many places you’re going to go have workforce housing on the waterfront,” Walter says. Pictured: Peconic Crossing