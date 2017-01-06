The circa-1880 waterfront Sag Harbor Village home of the late author E.L. Doctorow has sold for $2.5 million, according to a new report from the Nesconset-based real estate information provider LI Profiles.

The four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bath home in the Sag Harbor Historic District was recently sold by Doctorow’s wife of more than 60 years, Helen.

Doctorow died in July 2015.

Situated on a quarter-acre with direct frontage and a private dock on Sag Harbor Cove, the 2,478-square-foot residence includes a covered front porch, pocket doors with etched glass panes, a living room with a fireplace and a library with built-in shelves.

“The people who are buying it are not planning to change it,” says Diane Saatchi of Saunders & Associates, the agent who sold the home.

An eat-in kitchen contains stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and a tiled countertop. Four bedrooms are on the second floor, and a backyard includes a patio and a gated, vine-covered arbor, which leads to the private dock.

According to a 2005 Newsday report about “The March,” a novel centered on General William Tecumseh Sherman’s scorched-earth “March to the Sea” during the Civil War, Doctorow wrote in the attic, which was “too messy (or to private) to show off.”

A posthumous, career-spanning anthology, “Doctorow: Collected Stories,” which includes 15 stories selected and edited by Doctorow, goes on sale Tuesday, Jan. 10. Before its debut, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Don DeLillo and Jennifer Egan will lead a celebration of the author at the 92nd Street Y on Monday, Jan. 9.