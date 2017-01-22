This Francis Fleetwood-designed Contemporary in East Hampton, listed for $6.35 million, was “designed to bring in as much light as possible,” its listing agent says.
The five-bedroom, 5.5-bath home built in 1997 on a private lane is a block from East Hampton’s main beach, says listing agent Theresa Thompson of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. She is co-listing with Tania Deighton.
Fleetwood, an East Hampton architect who designed more than 200 homes in the area, was known for incorporating asymmetrical shapes, sweeping roofs and large windows into the homes he built, according to an East Hampton Star obituary.
True to form, this 4,400-square-foot house is set on an acre. There is a den with a bar nearby. Walls of windows overlook a free-form in-ground heated salt-water gunite pool and manicured lawns. A wood-lined living room has large windows and a fireplace.
The eat-in chef’s kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and has double dishwashers and refrigerators and has a butler’s pantry. The first-floor master bedroom suite includes a recently renovated full bath and large closets.
The second floor has four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, as well as a home gym and office. A pool house on the “very private” specimen tree-filled grounds contains an additional legalized bedroom and full bath.
