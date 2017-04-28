There’s no need to worry about renewing a parking permit or overcrowded lots when you have the option to walk from your house to the train platform within minutes. Once believed to be a negative selling point, homes near the Long Island Rail Road have become a hot commodity, real estate agents say. Here are 10 houses on the market for less than $500,000 that are within a half-mile of a train station.

Stony Brook: $494,000 (Credit: Keller Williams Realty Homes & Estates) (Credit: Keller Williams Realty Homes & Estates) This fully renovated cape, with four bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms is just about a half-mile walk from both the Stony Brook train station and Stony Brook University. Peak train rides from Stony Brook station to Penn Station range from 86 to 105 minutes. A monthly ticket from Stony Brook station, which is on the Port Jefferson branch, costs $391. Parking at the station lot is unrestricted. (Shaughnessy Dusling, Keller Williams Realty Homes & Estates, 631-352-3204)

(Credit: Keller Williams Realty Homes & Estates) (Credit: Keller Williams Realty Homes & Estates) Built in 1955 and renovated within the past year, the house includes a living room with a fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves. A formal dining room includes a picture window that overlooks the side yard. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are situated on the main level. The master suite, with a half-bathroom and walk-in closet, is on the upper level with an additional bedroom and bathroom.

Hicksville: $495,999 (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty/Kevin J. Wohlers) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty/Kevin J. Wohlers) About a half-mile from this four-bedroom cape is one of the busier hubs on Long Island: the Hicksville train station. During morning peak hours on weekday schedules, more than 20 trains leave from Hicksville for Penn Station, with rides ranging from 39 to 52 minutes. A monthly ticket from the Hicksville station costs $297. Town of Oyster Bay resident parking permits are required for the station lots. Privately operated commuter lots are also available. (Lois Engel, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-752-7978)

(Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty/Kevin J. Wohlers) (Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty/Kevin J. Wohlers) The 1951 home, with two full bathrooms, sits on a 59-by-100-foot property. Beyond the living room and dining room, both with hardwood floors, is a recently renovated eat-in kitchen that includes granite countertops. At the rear of the house is a family room with sliding glass doors that open to a deck, a portion of which is covered and screened-in. Three bedrooms and a bathroom are situated on the upper level. The house, with property taxes of $10,113, also includes an attached one-car garage and an unfinished basement.

Bethpage: $469,000 (Credit: Century 21 Prevete Real Estate) (Credit: Century 21 Prevete Real Estate) In less than 10 minutes, a commuter can step off the porch of this expanded ranch and onto the platform at Bethpage station to wait for the train. The house, with three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms, is 0.4 miles from the station. “Since they electrified the rails in the late-’80s, it’s a lot less pollution, a lot less noise, a lot less vibration,” says listing agent Donna Kunzig. “We have an influx of people coming from Brooklyn and Queens who want to live within walking distance to the train.” Peak train rides from Bethpage station to Penn Station range from 45 to 53 minutes. A monthly ticket from Bethpage train station, which is on the Ronkonkoma branch, costs $297. The parking lots surrounding the station require an Oyster Bay resident permit. Two nearby lots offer unrestricted parking. (Donna Kunzig, Century 21 Prevete Real Estate, 516-578-3526)

(Credit: Century 21 Prevete Real Estate) (Credit: Century 21 Prevete Real Estate) Oak flooring runs through the living room, which boasts a wood-burning fireplace, and the adjoining dining room, which has sliding glass doors that open to a yard with a patio and deck. The walls between the dining room and kitchen have been removed and the back of the house extended a few feet to expand the rooms, Kunzig says. The 157-by-100-foot-property, with taxes of $8,927, also includes a finished basement with an outside entrance, a detached 1½ car garage, and a front porch that offers sunset views.

Lindenhurst: $399,000 (Credit: Roxx Realty) (Credit: Roxx Realty) This expanded Cape, complete with a white-picket fence, is a 0.2-mile walk to the Lindenhurst train station. “It’s a great location because it’s so close to all the amenities,” says listing agent Valerie Rosenblatt. “The train, the village, the school. You can bike to the beach.” Peak train rides from Lindenhurst to Penn Station range from 57 to 74 minutes. A monthly ticket from Lindenhurst station, which is on the Babylon branch, costs $350. Resident and nonresident permits are required for the two commuter parking lots across the street from the station and the parking bays beneath the viaduct. Metered parking is also available. (Valerie Rosenblatt, Roxx Realty, 516-238-7396)

(Credit: Roxx Realty) (Credit: Roxx Realty) The 1955 home, with four bedrooms and 1½ bathrooms, includes a living room with a fireplace. The dining room, with hardwood floors, flows into the eat-in kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Sliding glass doors off the kitchen open to the yard, which includes a patio. Two bedrooms are on the main floor, including the master, and two additional bedrooms are on the upper level along with a full bathroom. Taxes on the 60-by-100-foot corner property are $9,266.

Bellmore: $395,000 (Credit: Exit Realty Dreams) (Credit: Exit Realty Dreams) This three-bedroom Colonial, with two full bathrooms, is about three blocks away from the Bellmore train station. The 0.3-mile walk takes roughly six minutes, per Google Maps. Peak train rides from Bellmore station to Penn Station range from 43 to 55 minutes. A monthly ticket from the Bellmore station, which is on the Babylon branch, costs $297. Permit parking and unrestricted parking are available at the station. (Kurt Kelly, Exit Realty Dreams, 516-710-8646)

(Credit: Exit Realty Dreams) (Credit: Exit Realty Dreams) The 1922 house features an expansion off the back that added a family room with a full bathroom and sliding glass doors that open to a deck overlooking the backyard. The main level also includes a living room and dining room with hardwood floors. An eat-in kitchen, with granite countertops, leads into the family room. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the upper level. The home features a 7-year-old roof and a new water heater, the listing agent says. The 50-by-119-foot property also includes a basement with six-foot ceilings and a detached one-car garage. The taxes are $12,496.

Oceanside: $465,000 (Credit: Pugatch Realty Corp) (Credit: Pugatch Realty Corp) A commuter who buys this high-ranch can be out the front door and at the train station within seconds. Behind the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is the platform for the Oceanside station. “It’s just a hop, skip and a jump away,” says listing agent Marsha Priceman. Given the proximity, parking at the station is not necessary for the homeowner, but an Oceanside resident permit is required to park in the station’s lot. Unrestricted parking is also available. Peak train rides from Oceanside to Penn Station range from 41 to 49 minutes. A monthly ticket from Oceanside station, which is on the Long Beach branch, costs $297. (Marsha and Barnett Priceman, Pugatch Realty Corp., 516-314-5766)

(Credit: Pugatch Realty Corp) (Credit: Pugatch Realty Corp) The house, built in 2000, features hardwood floors in the living room and formal dining room on the upper level. The master bedroom, with a full bathroom, is on the upper level along with two additional bedrooms. A fourth bedroom is on the lower level, which also boasts a bar area and family room with sliding glass doors that open to a back deck. Off the dining room is an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The backyard of the 40-by-100-foot property includes a Jacuzzi and a koi pond. Taxes on the property, which includes a private driveway and attached one-car garage, are $9,681.

Hampton Bays: $499,000 (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) Whether taking the train to Manhattan or Montauk, owners of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch can walk to the Hampton Bays train station, which is a half-mile away. The peak train ride from Hampton Bays to Penn Station is two hours and 10 minutes. A monthly ticket from the Hampton Bays station, which is on the Montauk branch, costs $500. No fee or permit is required to park in the station’s lot. (Jean Curreri, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-365-1231)

(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) The living room in the 1960 house features oak flooring, wood-beamed ceilings and a wood-burning stove. Off the dining room is a heated greenhouse with an outside entrance that overlooks the front yard. The eat-in kitchen, with vaulted wood ceilings, has French doors that open to the dining room. A back deck features an arched bridge that leads to a detached and heated 2½-car garage. “The man who built the house in the ’60s was a real craftsman and did a lot of extra-special woodworking touches,” says listing agent Jean Curreri. The 0.30-acre lot, with property taxes of $6,785, also includes a full basement with a workshop and laundry chute. The home’s roofing, windows, siding and furnace have been updated within the past five years, Curreri adds.

Greenlawn: $489,000 (Credit: Coach Realtors) (Credit: Coach Realtors) This Colonial, with four bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms, is just around the block from Railroad Street, which runs parallel to the tracks and leads to the Greenlawn train station. The house sits on a 0.12-acre property that is a half-mile walk from the platform, allowing commuters more time at home during the morning rush. “My commuter friends get to the station at least an hour before boarding because of the parking, or lack of it,” says listing agent Michele Gates of Coach Realtors. Peak train rides from Greenlawn station to Penn Station range from 57 to 69 minutes. A monthly ticket from the Greenlawn station, which is on the Port Jefferson branch, costs $350. Permit parking, and a smaller unrestricted lot, are available. (Michele Gates, Coach Realtors, 516-617-1584)

(Credit: Coach Realtors) (Credit: Coach Realtors) Built in 1975, the home includes a foyer that leads into a living room with a brick wall fireplace. What could be used as either a formal dining room or den boasts sliding glass doors that open to a back deck and patio. There is also a dining area and updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom, with a full bathroom and walk-in closet, is on the upper level along with three additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The finished basement includes a 24-by-21-foot recreation room.

Lynbrook: $415,000 (Credit: Keller Williams Realty Landmark/Chuck Danas Photography) (Credit: Keller Williams Realty Landmark/Chuck Danas Photography) This four-bedroom cape is just 0.3 miles south of the Lynbrook train station on Sunrise Highway. “It’s literally a five-minute walk, about six or seven blocks away,” says listing agent Dean Graber. Peak train rides from Lynbrook to Penn Station range from 32 to 41 minutes, with a monthly ticket costing $261. Permit parking, metered parking and daily fee parking is available at the station. (Dean Graber, Keller Williams Realty Landmark, 516-527-9549)

(Credit: Keller Williams Realty Landmark/Chuck Danas Photography) (Credit: Keller Williams Realty Landmark/Chuck Danas Photography) The house, with two full bathrooms, was built in 1951. The main level includes a living room and dining room with hardwood flooring. Both the main level and upper level include two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

(Credit: Keller Williams Realty Landmark/Chuck Danas Photography) (Credit: Keller Williams Realty Landmark/Chuck Danas Photography) The dining room, which flows into the eat-in kitchen, includes an outside entrance that opens to a covered back porch in the backyard. The 50-by-100-foot property, with taxes of $16,502, also features a partially finished basement and a four-car driveway that leads to a detached garage.

Oakdale: $449,000 (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) If catching the 7:02 a.m. train at the Oakdale station, owners of this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom expanded ranch wouldn’t have to walk out their front door until about 6:50. And they’d still have time to stop for a cup of coffee on the walk over. Peak train rides from the Oakdale station to Penn Station range from 72 to 96 minutes. A monthly ticket from the Oakdale station, which is on the Montauk branch, costs $391. Parking at the station is unrestricted. (Nancy Stein, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-729-2607)

(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) The main entry of the house, which was built in 1972, opens to the living room and dining room, adorned with hardwood floors and a skylight. Three bedrooms are situated at the back of the house on the main level. The master suite occupies the entire second level and includes a full bathroom and a walk-in closet that is about 8 feet by 10 feet. Off the dining room is an updated eat-in kitchen, which boasts cherry cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The 50-by-165-foot property, taxes for which are $11,782, includes a brick patio with a pergola and a garden shed. The home also has an attached one-car garage, which includes the laundry area, and an insulated crawl space.