This Horace Gifford-designed home in Fire Island Pines is something of a tree house.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, listed for $1.75 million, is “one of Gifford’s most unusual houses in that the living room sits above the tree line,” says listing agent Vinnie Petrarca of Vinnie Petrarca Fire Island Real Estate.
Most Popular
A spiral staircase in the house leads up to a great room surrounded in slanted walls of glass that look out to the trees and water. The open concept includes a sunken living room with built-in sofas and a fireplace, a kitchen and dining area with a skylight above adorned in cedar, and suspended flooring that leaves a gap between the floor on the upper level and base of the glass walls.
The home, which is situated on a 70-by-100-foot property at the eastern edge of the Pines, includes a staircase off the great room that leads up to a roof deck.
“There, you have panoramic, 360-degree views of the bay, the national seashore and the ocean,” Petrarca says.
The bedrooms, with built-in closets and drawers, and updated bathrooms are on the ground level. An enclosed deck also includes an in-ground pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchenette. The opposite said of the property features a terraced garden.
“The current owners have kept the spirit of the original house but they have really added some luxury amenities to it,” Petrarca says.
Gifford was a famed Modernist architect during the 1960s and 1970s. He was instrumental in development in the Pines, specializing in glass and wood beach houses with unique geometric designs.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.