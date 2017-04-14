This Horace Gifford-designed home in Fire Island Pines is something of a tree house.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, listed for $1.75 million, is “one of Gifford’s most unusual houses in that the living room sits above the tree line,” says listing agent Vinnie Petrarca of Vinnie Petrarca Fire Island Real Estate.

A spiral staircase in the house leads up to a great room surrounded in slanted walls of glass that look out to the trees and water. The open concept includes a sunken living room with built-in sofas and a fireplace, a kitchen and dining area with a skylight above adorned in cedar, and suspended flooring that leaves a gap between the floor on the upper level and base of the glass walls.

The home, which is situated on a 70-by-100-foot property at the eastern edge of the Pines, includes a staircase off the great room that leads up to a roof deck.

“There, you have panoramic, 360-degree views of the bay, the national seashore and the ocean,” Petrarca says.

The bedrooms, with built-in closets and drawers, and updated bathrooms are on the ground level. An enclosed deck also includes an in-ground pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchenette. The opposite said of the property features a terraced garden.

“The current owners have kept the spirit of the original house but they have really added some luxury amenities to it,” Petrarca says.

Gifford was a famed Modernist architect during the 1960s and 1970s. He was instrumental in development in the Pines, specializing in glass and wood beach houses with unique geometric designs.