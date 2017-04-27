The cast of the LGBTQ-geared cable network LOGO’s “Fire Island” reality series lived in this three-bedroom, three-bath Pines beach house during two months of filming.
Complete with waterfront views through walls of glass and an oceanfront in-ground pool, the home’s traditional Fire Island architecture provided an ideal setting, says co-executive producer Albert Bianchini.
The asking rental price for July and August was $155,000. Alex Keomurjian at Pine Harbor Realty was the listing agent.
“We wanted to showcase this sort of aspirational location that people would want to go to,” Bianchini says. “There’s such a quintessential beach modernism feel on Fire Island which I’ve always known from going there.”
From July to Labor Day, cameras followed the cast to Pines landmarks such as the Blue Whale restaurant, the Sip-N-Twirl, the Pines Pantry and Pavilion tea dances. Cherry Grove destinations including the Ice Palace, the Island Breeze and Cherry’s on the Bay (where the cast took part in the Miss Cherry’s drag pageant) are also featured.
“We really tried to give a real slice of life,” Bianchini says.
The series, which includes Kings Park native Justin Russo in the cast of six young professionals, premieres on LOGO at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.