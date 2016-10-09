This Fire Island Pines home is one of the three original “octagon houses” built by architect Earl Coombs on the barrier island, its listing agent says. It is listed for $850,000.

The four-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence on a 60-by-100-foot lot dates back to 1976 and is a short distance from Pines attractions such as the Pavilion nightclub.

An open floor plan encompasses the first floor’s living room, dining room, kitchen and a wet bar. Large windows line the wooden walls. A spiral staircase leads upward to four bedrooms, which share two full bathrooms.

The great room opens to a private, secluded pool area, which is surrounded by a cedar deck,

“You feel like you’re somewhere else back there,” says listing agent Ray Starr, of D. Katen Fire Island Properties Ltd.

