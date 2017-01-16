This Flanders home listed for $649,900 borders the Maple Swamp and Sears Bellow county parks.
Owner Lisa Alp, who built the 2,600-square-foot shingled Contemporary home with a hip roof in 1987, says she was drawn to the area by its privacy and natural surroundings. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is set on a wooded 2.96-acre flag lot.
“The large, covered, front porch is perfect for summer relaxing in the shade, warm summer nights with family and friends, or watching a summer rainstorm,” she says. “It offers a beautiful view of natural wooded property, with vistas of a bordering meadow.”
Inside, there are similar views through a bay window by the kitchen sink, oversized windows in a front-facing bedroom and a custom picture window by the upstairs landing.
The listing agent is Rainer Jessen of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.