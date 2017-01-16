This Flanders home listed for $649,900 borders the Maple Swamp and Sears Bellow county parks.

Owner Lisa Alp, who built the 2,600-square-foot shingled Contemporary home with a hip roof in 1987, says she was drawn to the area by its privacy and natural surroundings. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is set on a wooded 2.96-acre flag lot.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“The large, covered, front porch is perfect for summer relaxing in the shade, warm summer nights with family and friends, or watching a summer rainstorm,” she says. “It offers a beautiful view of natural wooded property, with vistas of a bordering meadow.”

Inside, there are similar views through a bay window by the kitchen sink, oversized windows in a front-facing bedroom and a custom picture window by the upstairs landing.

The listing agent is Rainer Jessen of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.